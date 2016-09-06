(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 06 (Fitch) Wealth management
products (WMPs)
issued by Chinese banks remain a key source of credit and
liquidity risk for
smaller financial institutions, despite slower growth in 1H16,
says Fitch
Ratings. Mid-tier institutions' increased reliance on WMPs for
funding makes
them especially vulnerable, especially as loss events rise.
Recently released data showed the outstanding balance of WMPs
increased at the
slowest pace in at least two years in 1H16, reaching CNY26.3trn
(USD3.9trn) or
17% of system deposits. The Chinese authorities have been
looking to tighten
regulations on WMPs since late 2014, and in July 2016 circulated
rules aimed at
reining in the worst excesses.
Under the new regulations banks will need to set aside
provisions for investment
products until the risk reserve buffer reaches 1% of the banks'
outstanding
WMPs, while restrictions will also be placed on the investment
scope for WMPs
issued by smaller or less experienced banks.
These measures, if implemented successfully, would be credit
positive. However,
Fitch does not expect the changes to dramatically slow WMP
issuance.
Restrictions on lending to unsupported sectors and capital
constraints mean that
there are still incentives for banks to issue WMPs to increase
their fee income
and to invest in WMPs to boost overall asset yields. Market
participants have
also proved innovative at working around new regulations in the
past.
Moreover, even with slower WMP growth, smaller banks are
becoming more reliant
on WMPs. We estimate that among mid-tier banks, for example,
WMPs were
equivalent to 43% of deposits at end-1H16, up from 41% six
months earlier and
just 22% at end-1H14.
WMPs may pose credit risks to banks, especially since money
invested in them has
not only gone to traditional asset classes, but has also been
channelled
increasingly into equity markets and forms of mezzanine
financing. More than
three-quarters of WMPs resided off-balance sheet at end-1H16
and, legally, it is
the investors that are on the hook for any failed products; but
in practice
banks face reputational risks over WMPs, and very few WMPs ever
report a loss.
An average of 3,700 WMPs were issued per week in 1H16, but only
one issued by a
domestic bank reported a loss over that period. In contrast,
there were 67
losses reported among WMPs issued by foreign banks, despite
foreign banks having
a much smaller share of the WMP market and lower WMP yields
compared to domestic
banks. This compares to 44 and 51 losses reported in 2015 and
2014 , and may
point to increasing stress in the WMP market. Banks could be
forced to draw on
their on-balance sheet loss-absorption buffers to bail out
troubled WMPs in the
case of significant stress.
WMPs also represent a key source of liquidity risk, given that
the duration of
WMPs is typically very short. The value of WMPs issued during
1H16 was CNY84trn,
more than three times the outstanding balance at end 1H16,
illustrating their
high churn rates. Liquidity risks are heightened by the fact
that banks have
increasingly been investing in WMPs themselves. At end-1H16, 15%
of bank-issued
WMPs were held by other banks, up from 3% at end-2014.
Not only are China's mid-tier banks the most reliant on WMPs,
they also have
weaker loss-absorption capacity and thinner liquidity profiles
than the state
banks. The Viability Ratings (VRs) of China's 10 mid-tier banks
range from 'bb-'
to 'b', but we have warned that downgrades of their VRs could be
triggered if
WMP growth is not managed prudently and accompanied by a
build-up of additional
buffers.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
