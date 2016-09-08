(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, September 08 (Fitch) Gabon's contested
presidential election
increases political uncertainty while the country is still
adjusting to lower
oil prices, Fitch Ratings says. Implications for the country's
sovereign credit
profile will depend on the duration of the dispute between the
incumbent and his
closest challenger, whether social unrest persists and whether
the impasse has
any impact on economic policy making.
Violent protests followed the electoral commission's declaration
that Ali Bongo
Ondimba of the Gabonese Democratic Party had secured a second
seven-year
presidential term by winning 49.8% of the votes cast in the 27
August election
against 48.2% for the runner-up, Jean Ping, who has challenged
the result.
While the violence appears to have subsided, partly as a result
of a police
crackdown, the dispute over the election result continues. Ping
called for a
general strike, the justice minister resigned, and EU observers
requested
publication of results by polling station. The African Union
said on Tuesday
that it would mediate between the two sides.
We identified political instability, particularly if it had an
adverse impact on
economic policy making, as a negative rating sensitivity when we
revised the
Outlook on Gabon's 'B+' sovereign rating to Negative in May.
Adjustment to lower oil prices remains the key economic policy
challenge. The
Outlook revision reflected the deterioration of Gabon's fiscal
and external
position following the fall in oil prices. Reduced revenue will
lead to a
further rise in general government debt in 2016 and could pose
financing
challenges, although consolidation is ongoing. It could also
lead to a further
erosion of international reserves.
The fiscal policy response to lower oil prices chiefly consisted
of a large cut
in capital spending that contained deterioration (the 2015
deficit was smaller
than expected, at 1.1% of GDP). We think the authorities remain
committed to
fiscal consolidation, but this may weigh further on GDP growth,
which we
forecast to slow to 3.2% this year from 4.0% in 2015.
A recovery in some minerals prices, improved performance in the
wood processing
industry, and completion of large agribusiness projects offer
some near-term
support to the economy. But domestic arrears could hamper
lending by putting
pressure on the banking sector through its exposure to
contractors executing
public projects.
Reducing capex has meant delays or reprioritisation of
investment projects under
the USD12bn Plan Strategique Gabon Emergent to fix
infrastructure bottlenecks
and diversify the economy away from oil.
There may be little alternative to further consolidation as
Gabon's financing
options are limited. Deposits at the regional central bank have
declined, and
lending by the central bank to the government is indexed to the
previous year's
fiscal revenue. There is limited capacity in the capital market
of the Central
African CFA franc zone to finance the deficit. Multilateral and
bilateral
lenders are a source of infrastructure funding, but at the cost
of increased
external debt.
The recovery in oil prices from their early-2016 lows will
support the fiscal
balance. Fitch revised its 2016 oil price forecast to USD42 per
barrel in July
from USD35. This revision implies a 2016 deficit of 3.0% of GDP,
compared with
our May expectation of 3.8% of GDP (incorporating a
proportionate increase in
refinery subsidies).
Prolonged energy price weakness could force the government to
further erode
fiscal buffers or accumulate more arrears to the private sector.
Both would be
negative for Gabon's sovereign credit profile. Strengthening the
sovereign
balance sheet would be credit positive, as would development of
non-oil sectors
of the economy and non-oil government revenues.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
