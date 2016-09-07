(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Bremer
Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale's (BremerLB)
Outlook to Stable
from Negative, while affirming the Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A-'. The Short-Term IDR has been upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating action follows the recent announcement that the City
of Bremen
(41.2%) and the Sparkassen Association of Lower Saxony (4%) will
sell their
shares in Bremer LB to Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NORD/LB; A-
Stable/F1/bb+), which will subsequently become the 100% owner of
Bremer LB.
The Outlook revision reflects our view that the announced
takeover has
reaffirmed the commitment of BremerLB's owners to provide
support to the bank in
a way that is consistent with EU state aid rules. As the bank
will become a
wholly-owned subsidiary of NORD/LB, we now expect support to be
provided by the
parent bank, whose rating is driven by support from its owners.
The takeover follows the announcement by BremerLB in June that
it expects a
large loss for 2016, driven by value adjustments in its shipping
portfolio,
which could threaten its capitalisation. We understand from
management that the
bank's owners are committed to ensuring adequate capitalisation
for BremerLB,
but that a buy-out by NORD/LB was preferred to avoid triggering
state aid
proceedings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BremerLB's IDRs and senior debt ratings are equalised with those
of NORD/LB. The
IDRs of NORD/LB are driven by support from its owners, the
States of Lower
Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, the regional savings banks, and
ultimately
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen) (SFG, A+/Stable).
The ratings reflect our expectation that BremerLB would be
supported by its
parent, as evidenced by the takeover announcement. We expect
BremerLB, which is
already consolidated in the parent's accounts, to be an integral
part of the
NORD/LB group, and the full acquisition could result in cost
efficiency and more
efficient capital management at the group.
We also believe that a default of BremerLB would constitute a
significant
reputational risk for NORD/LB and its owners as it would signal
weakness in
NORD/LB's own viability and a diminished political will to
provide support to
the Landesbanken by their ultimate owners, which in turn could
have implications
for the whole Landesbank sector.
BremerLB's 'F1' Short-Term IDR is the higher of the two
Short-Term IDRs that map
to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale and reflects
our expectation
that BremerLB will have access to liquidity from its owner,
which itself has
strong links to affiliated savings banks with ample liquidity
and funding
resources.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BremerLB's support-driven ratings are primarily sensitive to
changes in
NORD/LB's IDRs. NORD/LB's IDRs are primarily sensitive to
changes to the owners'
propensity or ability to provide timely support. A change in the
ability would
be indicated by a change in SFG's IDRs. NORD/LB's IDRs are also
sensitive to
changes to the owners' strategic commitment and to the
importance of NORD/LB for
its respective home region or for the savings banks sector.
BremerLB's IDRs, SR and senior debt are also sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions around NORD/LB's ability and propensity to provide
support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bremer Landesbank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Short-Term IDR and short-term senior debt: upgraded to 'F1' from
'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: 'bb'; not affected
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider
Director
+ 49 69 768076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Ioana Sima
Analyst
+ 44 20 3530 1736
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
