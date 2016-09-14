(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 14 (Fitch) New Zealand's regional lenders
(Regionals) are
likely to continue their adequate performance over the next year
or two,
although risks in the operating environment are increasing,
Fitch Ratings says
in a new report.
Fitch upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and Viability
Rating of The
Co-operative Bank Limited and affirmed the ratings of four other
New
Zealand-based regional lenders earlier in September 2016. All of
the Regionals
have a Stable Outlook.
Fitch believes the macro risks within the Regionals' operating
environment are
increasing. New Zealand household debt levels continue to rise
and are high
relative to other developed economies - this, along with high
and increasing
property prices, remain the key risks to the financial system.
The Regionals are
less exposed to a sharp correction in Auckland property prices
relative to the
major banks. Weakness in the dairy sector persists and has been
a contributor to
weaker GDP growth, although strong tourism and construction
activity has
provided some offset to this.
The Regionals have conservative risk appetites relative to
global peers, which
is mainly reflected in their high underwriting standards and low
reliance on
volatile business segments or higher-risk lending. The
Regional's risk appetite
has benefited their asset quality, which we expect will broadly
remain stable in
the financial year ending March 2017 (FY17).
Fitch expects earnings and profitability pressure to persist in
FY17 due to the
easing interest rate cycle, strong competition for loans and
increasing
competition for deposits. A few of the Regionals have
experienced flat or
weakening net-interest margins and non-interest income growth
but have been able
to manage this through loan growth.
The special report "Peer Review: New Zealand Regional Lenders"
is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Jack Do
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
