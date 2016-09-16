(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Kaluga Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB' with
Stable Outlooks, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and
National Long-Term
rating at 'AA-(rus)' with a Stable Outlook.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base line scenario
regarding the
region's sound operating performance and our expectation that
the region's
direct risk will stabilise in relative terms on the back of a
narrowing fiscal
deficit and growing operating revenue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' rating reflects the region's high direct risk, which is
mitigated by an
increasing proportion of low-cost loans from the federal budget
and strong
operating performance driven by the administration's proactive
management. The
ratings also factor in a weak institutional framework for local
and regional
governments (LRGs) in Russia and a weak macroeconomic
environment.
Fitch expects Kaluga to continue to report a solid operating
performance,
supported by its diversified tax base. The agency expects the
operating balance
to be close to 14% of operating revenue in 2016-2018, which is a
moderate
deterioration from a high 16.5% in 2015 but in line with the
2011-2014 average.
Kaluga demonstrated a broadly stable budgetary performance
during 1H16 in line
with our projections, leaving our base case scenario unchanged.
Fitch expects the region's deficit before debt variation to
shrink notably to
about 5% of total revenue in 2016-2018, from an average 12.3% in
2013-2015. This
will be driven by lower capital expenditure and planned cost
control measures.
Fitch therefore forecasts direct risk growth to slow down in
absolute terms,
while continued operating revenue growth should allow the
overall debt burden to
stabilise at close to 90% of current revenue (2015: 89.3%). A
strong current
surplus also supports adequate interest coverage.
As with most Russian regions, Kaluga is exposed to refinancing
pressure over the
medium term. It faces repayment of 67% of its outstanding
liabilities in
2016-2018. The region has successfully substituted part of its
bank loans with
new loans from the federal budget (RUB9bn have been received so
far in 2016),
providing immediate relief to refinancing pressure. However,
volatile interest
rates in domestic markets could make new debt more expensive and
put pressure on
the region's current margin.
Kaluga is focused on local economic development and has
successfully attracted
foreign investments and promoted industrial production. This
policy has resulted
in the rapid growth of the tax base, but also led to a high debt
burden of the
region, albeit linked to infrastructure development. As of 1
August 2016, direct
risk increased to RUB39.4bn from RUB35.6bn at the beginning of
the year. This is
however mitigated by new debt being in the form of subsidised
loans from the
federal budget, limiting interest expenses. Budget loans
dominated the region's
direct risk (62%) followed by bank loans (17%), while the
remaining 21% referred
to the liabilities of Development Corporation of Kaluga Region
(DCKR).
DCKR was established by the region to finance local investment
projects, namely
the development of regional industrial zones. The region
provides subsidies to
cover the principal and interest on DCKR's debt. Consequently,
Fitch views
DCKR's liabilities as the region's direct risk. As of 1 January
2016, DCKR's
liabilities amounted to RUB8.4bn of long-term loans from state
development
institution Vnesheconombank (BBB-/Negative/F3). Positively,
DCKR's liabilities
have a smooth maturity profile between 2018 and 2022.
The region's economy has wealth indicators above the national
median due to past
rapid, industrially-driven economic growth. Industrial output
growth decelerated
in 2013-2015, following the negative national trend, and the
regional
administration expects Kaluga's GRP to fall 1.2% in 2016, after
a sharp 7.2%
contraction in 2015, before growing marginally in 2017-2018.
The region's credit profile remains constrained by the weak
institutional
framework for Russian LRGs, which has a shorter record of stable
development
than many of its international peers. The predictability of
Russian LRGs'
budgetary policy is hampered by frequent reallocation of revenue
and expenditure
responsibilities between government tiers
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sound operating performance with an operating margin close to
15% stabilisation
of direct risk (including DCKR's debt) at the current level
(2015: 89.3% of
current revenue) and easing refinancing pressure, all on a
sustained basis,
could lead to an upgrade.
Inability to limit direct risk growth and weakening in budgetary
performance
leading to permanent deterioration in debt coverage (direct
risk-to-current
balance) beyond 12 years (2015: 7.4 years) would lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
the LRG comparable internationally for analysis purposes. For
Kaluga region
these adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Transfers made to cover interest expenses of DCKR were
re-classified as
interest paid.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011812
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.