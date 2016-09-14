(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned
China
Everbright Bank (CEB, BBB/Stable) Hong Kong Branch's US dollar
medium-term note
(MTN) programme a final rating of 'BBB'. Fitch also assigned a
final rating of
'BBB' to the USD500m 2% notes due 2019 issued under the
programme.
The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the
proceeds will
be used primarily to support CEB Hong Kong Branch's general
funding needs. The
final ratings are in line with the expected rating assigned on 7
September 2016
and follow the receipt of documents conforming to information
previously
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Hong Kong branch is part of the legal entity, CEB.
Therefore, the notes to
be issued under the MTN programme ultimately represent direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of CEB, and are rated
in line with
CEB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). CEB's IDR was
affirmed on 4 August
2016 and is underpinned by the agency's expectations of a high
probability of
support from the Chinese government in the event of stress.
Fitch reserves the
right to not rate certain instruments issued under the
programme, such as
credit-linked notes.
CEB Hong Kong Branch was established in 2013 and is a fully
licensed bank in
Hong Kong. It is the first and largest overseas branch of CEB
and its operations
and business are highly integrated with CEB. CEB also provides
credit facilities
to the Hong Kong Branch to support its liquidity needs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to the ratings of the programme and the notes will be
correlated
directly with changes in CEB's IDR, which will in turn reflect
any shift in the
perceived willingness or ability of the Chinese government to
support CEB in a
full and timely manner.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Date of the Relevant Committee: 1 September 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.