(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Portuguese Banks: Limited Room
for Manoeuvre
here
LONDON, September 22 (Fitch) A sluggish operating environment
makes it difficult
for Portuguese banks to build up capital, deliver adequate
profits and boost
capital through earnings retention, Fitch Ratings says. Portugal
emerged from a
deep recession in 2013 and we forecast modest GDP growth of 1.2%
in 2016, rising
to 1.4% in 2017.
Santander Totta has the best capital position among Fitch-rated
Portuguese
banks, while most of the others are under pressure to improve
capitalisation.
Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD) and Banco Comercial Portugues
(BCP) are in the
process of strengthening capital, and Montepio is executing a
divestment plan.
But asset quality is still a major weakness for the banking
sector and, in our
opinion, makes banks vulnerable to downside risks from the
highly indebted
Portuguese economy. The unreserved portion of problem assets
exceeds 100% of
capital at CGD, BCP and Montepio.
In our opinion, CGD is not facing regulatory capital shortfalls
and its current
efforts to boost capital reflect a drive to grow lending and
support economic
growth. The bank's capital plan involves a EUR2.7bn capital
injection from the
state and conversion of state-held EUR900m contingent
convertible bonds into
equity. The state will also transfer ownership of some shares it
holds in a CGD
subsidiary and CGD also needs to raise around EUR1bn of
subordinated debt in the
market.
BCP's capital position is vulnerable and this weighs on its
rating. Discussions
with Fosun Industrial Holdings to inject new capital into the
bank could provide
some relief.
The Portuguese regulator defines 'credit at risk' exposures as
loans in arrears
for 90 days or more, associated loans falling due, restructured
loans previously
in arrears and not fully covered by collateral and other loans
that justify its
classification, namely where debtors face bankruptcy or
liquidation. Credit at
risk exposures represented 12.2% of total risk exposures in the
banking sector
at end-March 2016. The European Banking Authority's definitions,
which are
stricter, say non-performing exposures across the country's six
leading banks
have reached 19% of total exposures.
A material improvment in asset quality will largely depend on
positive economic
developments in Portugal and a recovery in real estate prices,
neither of which
look promising for now.
An in-depth review of the risks faced by Portuguese banks is
included in a
report published today and availble by clicking on the link
above.
