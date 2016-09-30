(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of Banca Intesa (BIR) at 'BBB-',
Rosevrobank (REB) at
'BB-', and Peresvet Bank (Peresvet) at 'B+'. The Outlook on BIR
is Negative,
while those on REB and Peresvet are Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs
The affirmation of BIR's IDRs reflects Fitch's view that BIR
would likely be
supported, in case of need, by its ultimate parent, Intesa
Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP,
BBB+/Stable). This view is based on the strategic role of BIR
for further
development of the Russian franchise of the group, the low cost
of the potential
support that might be required, common branding and potential
reputational and
contagion risks for the group in case of a subsidiary default.
BIR's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR is constrained by Russia's
'BBB-' Country
Ceiling, and the Long-Term Local Currency IDR also takes into
account country
risks. The Negative Outlook on BIR's ratings reflects the
Negative Outlook on
Russia's sovereign rating.
The IDRs and National Ratings of REB and Peresvet are driven by
their intrinsic
strength, as expressed by their Viability Ratings (VRs).
VRs
The affirmation of all three banks' VRs (REB at 'bb-', RIB and
Peresvet at 'b+')
reflects their generally stable financial metrics and only
limited asset quality
deterioration (more significant at BIR) amid the weak economic
environment, and
reasonable capital buffers. Negatively, the VRs reflect the
banks' limited and
fairly concentrated franchises and balance sheets. The one-notch
higher VR of
REB relative to the other two banks reflects its stronger and
more resilient
performance through the cycle.
REB
REB's asset quality remains resilient as expressed by a
consistently low
non-performing loans (NPLs, 90 days overdue) ratio (3.9% at
end-1H16; 3.4% at
end-2015) and moderate share of restructured loans (2.2%). These
exposures in
total were 1.5x covered by loan impairment reserves (LIRs).
REB's 25-largest
corporate exposures (equal to 1.3x Fitch Core Capital (FCC))
were mostly of
limited risk because these are either (i) working-capital loans
to cash-
generative clients with long operational track records; or (ii)
low-risk loans
to government-related companies (about 20% of gross loans).
REB's FCC ratio was a high 16% at end-1H16, up from 14% at
end-2015, due to only
limited lending growth and robust profitability (annualised ROAE
of 32% in
1H16). Fitch estimates that at end-1H16 the bank's capital
cushion was to
sufficient to increase loan impairment reserves up to 24% of the
portfolio
without breaching minimum capital requirements. Loss absorption
capacity is also
strengthened by solid pre-impairment profit, which was equal to
a large 13% of
average loans in 1H16 (annualised).
REB's funding is a strength due to a high share (38% of
liabilities at end-1H16)
of sticky and granular interest-free current accounts. The
funding structure
translates into REB's fairly low funding cost (4.4% in 1H16),
providing the bank
with a significant competitive edge for lending to better
quality corporates
while maintaining healthy margins.
Funding concentration is low (the 20-largest clients accounted
for a moderate
23% of end-1H16 total accounts) and proved to be rather stable
through the past
crises. Liquidity risk is also mitigated by REB's significant
liquidity cushion,
which covered more than 45% of total customer accounts at
end-8M16.
BIR
BIR's NPLs ratio increased to 16.3% of gross loans at end-1H16
from 13.9% at
end-2015 and 8.4% at end-2014. Restructured exposures made up a
further 9% of
loans at end-1H16. The deterioration occurred mainly due to
further credit
losses in the SME portfolio and several defaults among the
largest borrowers.
Provisioning is prudent, with NPLs being fully covered by
reserves. The combined
coverage of NPLs and restructured loans was a weaker 0.7x, but
is still
reasonable as most restructured exposures are performing well
under renegotiated
terms. Positively, the NPL origination ratio (calculated as the
net increase in
NPLs plus write-offs during the period, annualised) decreased to
2% in 1H16 from
7% in 2015, indicating improvement in asset quality following
the strengthening
of underwriting in 2H15 and the stabilisation of the Russian
economy.
Profitability is weak. Although the net interest margin remained
a solid 7% in
1H16, BIR was close to break-even on a pre-impairment basis due
to its
cost-income ratio jumping to 79% in 1H16 (62% in 2015) as it
deleveraged by 15%.
Loan impairment charges decreased to 3% of gross loans in 1H16
(8% in 2015), but
this still led to a negative ROAE of 7%.
The FCC ratio remained reasonable, at 13.6% at end-1H16 (13.3%
at end-2015), as
the bottom line loss was offset by a decrease of risk-weighted
assets.
Regulatory capital ratios were also stable: at end-8M16 the Tier
1 ratio was
13.8% (6% required minimum) and total capital ratio was 18%
(required minimum of
8%), potentially allowing the bank to reserve an extra 13% of
gross loans (up to
34% totally) without breaching regulatory limits.
As it has deleveraged, the bank has repaid a significant share
of its parent
funding (decreased to 25% of liabilities at end-1H16 from 44% at
end-2014). BIR
can tap RUB26bn of unused credit lines from the group (equal to
75% of BIR's
deposits), if needed, which significantly mitigates liquidity
risks.
PERESVET
Peresvet's reported NPLs were a low 0.6% at end-1H16, but real
asset quality is
potentially weaker. This is based on Fitch's review of the top
100 exposures,
which revealed that many borrowers have some signs of
affiliation among
themselves or with the bank's shareholders or management,
although not to the
extent that these could formally be considered related parties
for the purposes
of IFRS or regulatory reporting. In Fitch's view the origination
of these
exposures raises some concerns about corporate governance in
Peresvet. Fitch
also believes that the actual concentration and related-party
lending levels are
higher than reported.
As a moderate mitigating factor, according to management, most
such borrowers
are typically working under contracts with regional authorities
or state-related
companies, reducing credit risks. However, the longer-term
sustainability of
this business is questionable to Fitch.
Fitch estimates that around RUB12bn (0.5x of end-1H16 FCC) of
these loans are
particularly high-risk, as the borrowers are mostly booking
entities without any
real assets, while the bank is the sole creditor. Around RUB2bn
of these loans
were reportedly cash-covered, which somewhat reduces the risk.
Another area of risk is a RUB4bn (18% of FCC) fiduciary bank
placement, which in
reality represents a corporate exposure of the same nature as
above.
The bank's capital ratios remained reasonable (12.9% FCC ratio
and regulatory
Tier 1 ratio of 9.6% at end-1H16). Fitch estimates that Peresvet
had the
capacity to reserve an additional 5% of gross loans at end-1H16
before breaching
regulatory capital adequacy requirements. Additional impairment
losses, which
made up 5.5% (annualised) of end-1H16 gross loans, could be
absorbed through
pre-impairment profit. However, capitalisation should be
considered together
with the concentrated and potentially high-risk loan book.
Peresvet is funded mainly by customer accounts, which are
predominantly
relationship-based and highly concentrated, making liquidity
sensitive to the
behaviour of few large depositors. Refinancing risks are
moderate at present,
but may increase as the bank has been actively attracting
wholesale funding (at
22% of liabilities at end-1H16, up from 9% at end-2014).
Peresvet's liquidity
buffer was rather tight, at 13% total liabilities at end-8M16.
REB'S AND PERESVET'S SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The '5' Support Ratings (SRs) of REB and Peresvet reflect
Fitch's view that
support from the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied
upon. The SRs and
Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect that support
from the Russian
authorities cannot be relied upon due to the banks' narrow
franchises and lack
of systemic importance.
BIR'S AND PEREVET'S SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The senior unsecured debt (RUB-denominated local bonds) of these
two banks is
rated in line with their respective Long-Term IDRs, in line with
Fitch's
criteria for rating these instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BIR
The Negative Outlook on BIR's ratings reflects the Negative
Outlook on Russia's
sovereign rating, and BIR will likely be downgraded if Russia's
ratings are
downgraded. BIR could also be downgraded if there is a sharp
reduction in ISP's
commitment to the subsidiary.
VR upside is currently limited due to the recent deterioration
in BIR's
performance and asset quality metrics. Negative pressure could
stem from further
asset quality deterioration and a weakening of the capital
position, if this is
not rectified by fresh equity injections from the parent.
REB AND PERESVET
REB's and Peresvet's ratings could be downgraded if their asset
quality
deteriorates significantly and erodes the banks' profitability
and capital
positions. Further corporate governance weaknesses or risks
arising from
regulatory reviews in Peresevet may also lead to a downgrade.
Upside for the banks' ratings is limited at present given their
limited
franchises and a weak outlook on the broader economy, but is
more likely for REB
should it manage to expand its franchise and demonstrate an
extended track
record of solid financial metrics.
REB'S AND PERESVET'S SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Fitch believes that any changes in the banks' SRs and SRFs are
unlikely in the
near term, although if any of the banks is sold to a
higher-rated investor, it
may result in an upgrade of its SR.
PERESVET'S AND BIR'S SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to changes in the
respective banks'
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banca Intesa
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Senior debt long term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
REB
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable
Peresvet Bank
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currnecy IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'/'A-(rus)'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Dmitri Vasiliev (REB, Peresvet)
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Anton Lopatin (BIR)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Konstantin Alekseenko (BIR)
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Sergey Popov (REB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Ilya Sarzhin (Peresvet)
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
