(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
ratings of STAG
Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) and its operating partnership STAG
Industrial
Operating Partnership, L.P. (collectively, the company),
including the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), at 'BBB'. Fitch has also assigned
a 'BBB' rating
to the previously announced $150 million committed term loan
STAG plans to draw
down during the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16). A full list of
Fitch's rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings for STAG reflect the company's credit strengths,
which include
appropriate leverage and fixed charge coverage (FCC) metrics for
the rating,
strong liquidity, a sizable unencumbered asset pool and
improving access to
unsecured debt capital.
Fitch expects STAG to operate through the cycle with metrics
that are
appropriate for the 'BBB' rating, including net
debt-to-annualized recurring
EBITDA (adjusted for partial period investments) sustaining in
the
low-to-mid-5.0x range and FCC coverage at or above 3.0x.
STAG's policy leverage target is strong relative to similarly
rated REITs, which
is appropriate given its 75.9% portfolio weighting in
company-defined secondary
and tertiary markets that generally trade at higher cap rates.
Strategy, Growth Pressuring SSNOI
Fitch expects STAG's same store net operating income (SSNOI) to
be flat to
slightly positive through our 2018 projection period as
occupancy losses offset
solidly positive leasing spreads. STAG's SSNOI growth will
likely trail its
industrial REIT peers due to the company's strategy of acquiring
100% occupied
single-tenant industrial buildings. As the company grows larger
and its
acquisitions season, the law of large numbers essentially pulls
STAG's portfolio
occupancy rate closer to market (roughly 93% to 95%).
STAG is generally compensated for this occupancy loss through
higher going-in
yields for acquisitions. The company's leasing spreads and
tenant retention
rates, which Fitch views as alternative measures of portfolio
quality and
functionality, are generally in-line with its peers.
STAG's cash SSNOI grew by 0.6% during 2Q16 and 2.0% for the
first six months of
the year. This follows positive 0.6% SSNOI growth during 2015,
which reversed a
negative trend that included SSNOI declines of 2.0% and 2.2% in
2014 and 2013,
respectively. STAG retained 69% of its expiring leased square
footage for the
TTM ended June 30, 2016 - a level consistent with the company's
long-term
average.
Appropriate Leverage
Fitch projects the company will have net debt to EBITDA in the
5.0x to 5.5x
range during the next three years on an annualized basis that
includes a
full-year's impact of earnings from projected acquisitions.
STAG's leverage was
5.5x based on an annualized run rate of recurring operating
EBITDA for the
quarter ending June 30, 2016. The company's leverage was 6.1x
including 50%
equity credit for its perpetual preferred stock in total debt.
Improving Capital Access
STAG's issuances of senior unsecured notes in July 2014,
December 2014, February
2015 and December 2015 have been important milestones in the
company's
transition to a predominantly unsecured borrowing strategy,
evidencing broader
access to unsecured debt capital. However, STAG's unsecured debt
capital access
remains somewhat less established than similarly rated peers
pending an
inaugural public unsecured bond offering and further private
placement issuance.
Prior to the company's inaugural private unsecured notes
placement, STAG's
unsecured borrowings were limited to three bank term loans, as
well as drawdowns
under the company's unsecured revolver.
Healthy Fixed Charge Coverage
Fitch expects the company's FCC to improve to the mid-3.0x range
over the
one-to-two-year Outlook horizon. STAG's recent $75 million
preferred equity
issuance has contributed to FCC declining to 3.0x from 3.4x in
2015. The company
plans to redeem its 9% series A preferreds in November 2016,
which will improve
its FCC, all else equal. Fitch also expects the company to repay
its $70 million
6.625% preferred stock when it becomes callable during 2018.
Strong Liquidity Profile
STAG's liquidity position is strong, with $386 million of
availability under its
committed, unsecured credit facility and $150 million of
committed unsecured
term loan borrowings that Fitch expects the company to access
during 4Q16. STAG
has minimal debt maturities until 2018 when $120 million of
secured
property-level mortgages mature.
STAG's unencumbered assets, defined as unencumbered NOI (as
calculated in
accordance with the company's unsecured loan agreements) divided
by a stressed
capitalization rate of 10%, covered its unsecured debt by 2.1x
in 2Q16, which is
solid for the 'BBB' rating.
STAG's substantial unencumbered asset pool is a source of
contingent liquidity
that enhances its credit profile.
Straightforward Business Model
STAG has not made investments in ground-up development or
unconsolidated joint
venture partnerships, in contrast to many of its industrial REIT
peers. The
absence of these items helps simplify the company's business
model, improve
financial reporting transparency and reduce potential contingent
liquidity
claims, which Fitch views positively.
Secondary Market Locations
STAG's growth strategy centers on the acquisition of
single-tenant industrial
buildings, including warehouse/distribution properties (87.3% of
annualized base
rent ), manufacturing assets (9.2%) and flex/office space
(3.5%). The
company's emphasis on relative value has led it to acquire
mainly properties in
secondary markets throughout the United States. Such
transactions typically
range in price from $5 million to $50 million and have higher
going-in yields
and less competition from institutional buyers.
At June 30, 2016, secondary markets comprised the majority of
STAG's portfolio
(64.7% of annualized base revenue), followed by primary markets
(24.1%) and
tertiary markets (11.2%). The company defines primary markets as
markets with
approximately 200 million or more in net rentable industrial
square footage.
Secondary industrial markets have net rentable square footage
ranging from
approximately 25 million to approximately 200 million, and
tertiary markets are
those with less than 25 million square feet of net rentable
industrial square
footage.
The company has only minimal exposure to what market
participants generally
consider 'core' U.S. industrial and logistics markets, which
include Chicago,
Los Angeles/Inland Empire, Dallas - Fort Worth, Atlanta and New
York/Northern
New Jersey. Fitch views this as a credit negative, all else
equal, given
superior liquidity characteristics for industrial assets in
'core' markets -
both in terms of financing capacity and transaction volumes.
However, the
portfolio's granular geographic diversity should help reduce
cash flow
volatility.
Differentiated Strategy within Fragmented Market
STAG's current market share of its target markets is less than
1% of the $250
billion single-tenant industrial market, which provides growth
opportunities in
the company's target asset class. The company's management team
focuses on the
binary nature of the cash flow of individual, single-tenant,
industrial
properties and the opportunity for cash flow growth across
markets, industries,
segments and property sizes. This differentiated business model
is thoughtful in
its considerations of leasing, asset management, credit and
capital market
funding, which Fitch views favorably.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between STAG's IDR and preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for a U.S. REIT with an IDR of
'BBB'. These
preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss
absorption elements
that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a
corporate default.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that STAG will
maintain credit
metrics over the rating horizon (typically one to two years)
that are consistent
with the 'BBB' rating, as well as our outlook for positive near-
to medium-term
industrial property fundamentals.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for STAG include:
--STAG's SSNOI grows by 0%-1% per annum through 2018;
--Acquisitions of approximately $475 million, $550 million, $750
million in
2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively;
--Dispositions of $150 million during 2016 and none thereafter;
--Unsecured debt borrowings of $150 million, $225 million and
$325 million
during 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively;
--Equity issuance of $275 million in 2016, $350 million in 2017,
and $450
million in 2018;
--STAG repurchases its $69 million 9% Series A preferreds during
4Q16 and its
$70 million 6.625% preferred stock when it becomes callable in
2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although positive rating momentum is unlikely in the near- to
medium-term, the
following factors may have a positive impact on STAG's ratings:
--Leverage calculated on an annualized basis adjusted for
acquisitions
sustaining below 5.0x (leverage was 5.5x as of June 30, 2016
after giving effect
to partial period acquisitions);
--Further development of STAG's unsecured debt capital access;
--Fixed charge coverage sustaining above 4.0x (coverage was 3.0x
for the quarter
ended June 30, 2016).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the
company's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Indications that STAG's property portfolio is not competing
effectively within
its markets, which could include below-market leasing velocity
and rent growth
and weak SSNOI growth for seasoned acquisitions;
--Fitch's expectation for leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fixed charge coverage sustaining below 3.0x;
--Unencumbered assets-to-net unsecured debt of below 2.0x
(Coverage was 2.1x for
the quarter ended June 30, 2016).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed STAG's ratings as follows:
STAG Industrial, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB'.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB' rating to STAG's $150 million
committed term
loan that we expect the company to access during 4Q16.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Alvin Lim, CFA
Senior Director
+312-368-3114
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $5 million of cash for working capital purposes
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
