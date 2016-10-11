(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CNA
Financial
Corporation's (CNA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and
senior unsecured
debt at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings of CNA's property/casualty insurance subsidiaries at
'A'. The Rating
Outlook for all ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of CNA's ratings reflects
the company's
strong capitalization, stable earnings, and adequate reserve
position in ongoing
p/c operations. The ratings also reflect anticipated challenges
in a
competitive property/casualty market rate environment and the
potential for
adverse reserve development in the runoff of long-term care
business.
CNA's financial leverage ratio was 19% at first-half 2016
(1H16), in line with
previous years and below the current rating tolerance of 25%.
GAAP fixed charge
coverage was 5.6x for 1H16, down from 7.0x in 1H15. The decrease
was
attributable to lower investment income and higher
non-catastrophe current
accident year losses, partially offset by higher net favorable
reserve
development. Fitch expects that over the next 12-18 months
CNA's earnings-based
interest coverage will modestly improve over current levels.
The reported property/casualty GAAP combined ratio was 96.8% for
1H16, an
improvement over 1H15 of 98.6%; however, on an accident year
basis 1H16
deteriorated 3.0 pp to 101.7% over the same period in the prior
year. From a
segment perspective, The International segment underperformed
with several large
losses, but modest improvement is anticipated for full-year 2016
results.
The company reported $163 million (approximately 4.9 pp on the
combined ratio)
of favorable development for 1H16. Fitch believes that Specialty
and
International reserves will likely develop redundantly over time
and will reduce
any adverse development in the Commercial segment. Fitch has
concerns about the
adequacy of long-term care reserves due to past experience,
interest rates, and
the long-tail nature of the claims.
CNA's capital position remains solid with stated GAAP
stockholders' equity of
$11.9 billion at June 30, 2016 and operating leverage of 0.6x.
CNA's Prism score
for year-end 2015 was 'Very Strong'.
Fitch's rating rationale continues to recognize Loews' ownership
of CNA, as the
company benefits from the financial flexibility of a strong
majority owner and
is able to manage the company with a more long-term approach.
Loews has
demonstrated its support of CNA over the years through various
actions that have
improved CNA's capitalization. Fitch views Loews' continued
commitment as likely
to reduce the magnitude of potential downgrades should CNA's
creditworthiness
deteriorate, but considers CNA's ratings standalone.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improved view of long-term care reserve adequacy;
--Strong operating performance with a return on earnings (ROE)
of 9% and a
sustained GAAP calendar year combined ratio for the ongoing
property/casualty
business of approximately 100% or better;
--Maintaining a Prism score of 'Very Strong' or higher for
several consecutive
years and maintain debt-to-total capital below 25%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Decline in ROE below 6% and sustained combined ratio of 105%
or worse;
--Adverse GAAP reserve development in excess of 5% of prior
year's equity;
--Achieving a Prism score of 'Adequate' or below or
debt-to-total capital
maintained above 30%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
CNA Financial Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$150 million 6.95% due Jan. 15, 2018 at 'BBB';
--$350 million 7.35% due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'BBB';
--$500 million 5.875% due Aug. 15, 2020 at 'BBB';
--$400 million 5.75% due Aug. 15, 2021 at 'BBB';
--$243 million 7.25% due Nov. 15, 2023 at 'BBB';
--$550 million 3.95% due May 15, 2024 at 'BBB';
--$400 million 4.50% due March 1, 2026 at 'BBB'.
Continental Casualty Company Group
Members:
American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania
Columbia Casualty Company
Continental Casualty Company
The Continental Insurance Company
The Continental Insurance Company of New Jersey
National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford
Surety Bonding Company of America
Transportation Insurance Company
Universal Surety of America
Valley Forge Insurance Company
Western Surety Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jeremy R. Graczyk, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3208
Committee Chairperson
Mark Rouck, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
