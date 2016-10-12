(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned first-time ratings to Rackspace Hosting Inc. (Rackspace) as follows: --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'; --Senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior secured term loans at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Fitch's actions affect $3.5 billion of debt, including a $225 million secured RCF. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. On Aug. 26, 2016, Rackspace announced it is being acquired by private equity firm, Apollo Global Management LLC (Apollo), in an all-cash going private transaction valued at $4.4 billion. Apollo plans to fund the acquisition with $3.2 billion of debt and $1.3 billion of new equity, provided by a syndicate led by Apollo in partnership with Searchlight Capital Partners. Rackspace's Board of Directors has approved the acquisition. Apollo and Rackspace expect the deal will close by the end of calendar 2016, pending customary approvals. In connection with the acquisition, Rackspace will enter into $2.25 billion of credit facilities consisting a $2 billion senior secured Term Loan B and $225 million senior secured RCF, which will be undrawn at closing. Fitch expects the credit facilities will be secured by substantially all of Rackspace's assets and that covenants related to the credit facilities will be customary. Rackspace also will issue $1.2 billion of senior unsecured notes with existing cash at closing to be used to repay the existing $500 million of 6.5% senior notes due 2024. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Secular Tailwinds: Fitch expects solid growth across Rackspace's markets, driven by increased outsourcing, growth in workloads across platforms, and customer adoption of hybrid cloud environments. Fitch expects that outsourcing of information technology (IT), which is in relatively early stages, will continue over the longer term, driven by pressured IT budgets and increasing complexity around hybrid cloud environments. Workload growth across cloud platforms and integration of legacy systems should support solid hybrid cloud adoption. --Strengthening Free Cash Flow (FCF) Profile: Fitch expects Rackspace's FCF profile will strengthen further as it shifts investments to managed cloud services from building out its public cloud, which meaningfully reduces capital intensity. Building out Rackspace's public cloud has driven significant historical capital expenditures and Fitch expects this capital will be reinvested in managed cloud services or made available for debt reduction. As a result, capital spending as a percentage of revenue should decline closer to 15% versus 20%-25% historically. Fitch projects more than $250 million of annual FCF through the forecast period. --Elevated Leverage: Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) will be elevated at the acquisition's close. Given the proposed $3.2 billion of funded debt and a Fitch forecast of approximately $775 million of operating EBITDA (excluding identified cost synergies) for 2016, total leverage will be more than 4x at deal closing. However, the Positive Outlook reflects our expectations that Rackspace will use FCF for debt reduction which, along with profitability growth, will result in deleveraging to below 3.5x over 12-18 months. --Pivot from Public Cloud: Fitch expects Rackspace's public cloud business will be pressured over the longer term as incremental workloads increasingly migrate to meaningfully larger Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft (Azure). As a result, Fitch expects low single-digit revenue declines through the intermediate term for the public cloud business. Significant capital spending mainly by AWS but also Azure and subsequent aggressive price cuts have left Rackspace's public cloud less competitive for new workloads, despite higher service levels. Fitch does not anticipate significant customer churn for existing workloads, although Rackspace will focus on leveraging existing customer relationships and providing services for incremental workloads on AWS or Azure. --Managed Cloud Service Growth: We expect robust revenue growth in managed cloud services from increasing complexity associated with hybrid cloud environments. Fitch believes customers will increasingly embrace third-party service providers to architect, secure and operate optimized dedicated hosting and public and private cloud environments. Fitch believes Rackspace is uniquely positioned within managed cloud services, given leadership positions in dedicated hosting (#1) and public cloud (top 4), domain expertise from a broad set of long-term tenants and scale which enables investments in accreditations with AWS and Azure, and its support strategy. Fitch believes revenue contributions from managed cloud services remain small, given Rackspace only started offering these services at the beginning of 2015, and expects growth to offset declines in the public cloud business over the intermediate term. --Potential Internalization Threat: Over the longer term, Fitch believes AWS and Azure likely will build out service offerings to compete with partners, including Rackspace, potentially constraining growth or pressuring margins in managed cloud services. Over the nearer term, AWS and Azure should remain focused on building out highly profitable public cloud infrastructure rather than investing in non-core higher service levels. Additionally, AWS and Azure would be challenged to replicate Rackspace's services, given its dedicated hosting and private cloud domain expertise. As a result, Fitch believes AWS and Azure expanding cloud services are more likely to accelerate partner stratification or consolidation. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Rackspace include: --Mid-single-digit revenue growth, driven by core markets, including dedicated hosting, continuing to grow by mid-single digits. --Mid- to high-digit negative revenue growth in Rackspace's public cloud business offset by robust positive growth in managed cloud services business. --Operating EBITDA margin should remain in the mid-30s, driven by lower investment intensity and productivity gains partially offset by a shifting sales mix to managed cloud services from public cloud. --Capital intensity will decline to 15%-17% of revenue from the mid-20%s through the intermediate term. --Rackspace will use available FCF for debt reduction, resulting in total leverage below 3.5x over the next 12-18 months. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be affirmed with a Stable Outlook if Fitch expects: --Total leverage will remain closer to 4x through the intermediate term, likely due to incremental debt issuance to support restricted payments or make acquisitions; --Weaker than expected or more volatile revenue growth through the intermediate term, indicating less robust industry growth or adoption of Rackspace's managed cloud services, potentially in conjunction with greater than anticipated public cloud customer churn. Positive rating actions could occur if Fitch expects: --Total leverage sustained below 3x from voluntary debt reduction with annual FCF above $250 million; --Strong adoption of Rackspace's managed cloud services offsetting public cloud churn and stable dedicated hosting and private cloud performance, resulting in mid-single-digit positive organic revenue growth, validating the company's strategy. LIQUIDITY Fitch expects liquidity will be sufficient and supported by: --$94 million of available cash, a portion of which will be located outside the U.S.; --$225 million undrawn senior secured RCF. Fitch's expectations for more than $250 million of annual FCF also support liquidity. Fitch expects total debt, pro forma for the transaction, will be $3.2 billion and consist of: --$2 billion of senior secured Term Loan B; and --$1.2 billion of senior unsecured notes. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has assigned the following ratings: --Long-Term Issuer Default at 'BB-'; --Senior secured revolving credit facility 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior secured Term Loan B 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BB-/RR4'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1 312-368-3210 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Alen Lin Senior Director +1 312-368-3100 Committee Chairperson David Peterson Senior Director +1 312-368-3177 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 6, 2016. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch made no adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of Rackspace Hosting Inc. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 05 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013030 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001