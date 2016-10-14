(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings telah mengafirmasi
Peringkat Nasional
Jangka Panjang dari PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero)
(SMI) di 'AA+(idn)'.
Outlook adalah stabil.
Fitch juga telah mempublikasikan peringkat program MTN on-shore
sebesar
USD300juta di 'AA+(idn)'.
Peringkat nasional di kategori 'AA' menunjukkan ekspektasi akan
risiko gagal
bayar yang sangat rendah relatif terhadap emiten atau surat
utang lainnya di
Indonesia. Resiko kredit hanya sedikit berbeda dari
emiten-emiten atau
surat-surat utang yang mendapat peringkat tertinggi di
Indonesia.
Afirmasi peringkat-peringkat SMI mencerminkan ekspektasi dari
Fitch bahwa
pemerintah akan memberikan dukungan luar biasa bilamana
dibutuhkan. SMI
menyediakan pembiayaan kepada investor untuk skema
Public-Private Partnership
(PPP). Fitch percaya investasi yang memadai dalam infrastruktur
sangat penting
bagi negara untuk mencapai target pertumbuhan ekonomi.
FAKTOR-FAKTOR PENGGERAK PERINGKAT
Atribut Kepentingan Strategis dinilai Lebih Kuat: Ketersediaan
pembiayaan untuk
investor dalam program Kemitraan Pemerintah Swasta merupakan
prioritas tinggi
bagi pemerintah. Peran SMI diperbesar di 2015 di mana perusahaan
mengambil alih
dana investasi pemerintah yang dikelola Pusat Investasi
Pemerintah (PIP). SMI
telah menerima suntikan modal secara terus menerus sejak
perusahaan didirikan di
Februari 2009 dari pemiliknya Kementrian Keuangan (Kemenkeu);
tambahan
IDR20trilyun modal diberikan melalui transfer aset dari PIP di
2015 dan Fitch
berekspektasi kemenkeu akan kembali menyuntik modal
IDR4,16trilyun sebelum akhir
216.
Atribut Kendali dinilai Lebih Kuat: SMI bertanggung jawab
langsung kepada
Kemenkeu, tiga anggota dewan komisaris perusahaan ditunjuk oleh
Depkeu dan juga
ada dua komisaris independen. Anggaran tahunan, remunerasi dewan
direksi,
rencana jangka panjang, dan komposisi dewan disetujui oleh
Kemenkeu pada
pertemuan pemegang saham. SMI diaudit oleh kantor akuntan publik
yang independen
setiap tahun, dan merupakan subyek audit oleh auditor negara
dan OJK sekali
setiap tiga tahun.
Atribut Integrasi dinilai Menengah (Midrange): Kapasitas SMI
untuk menyediakan
pembiayaan untuk proyek infrastruktur bergantung pada modal
disetor, dalam
bentuk suntikan modal pemerintah dari APBN dan dari pinjaman.
Pemerintah telah
menyuntik modal IDR24,3trilyun kepada SMI. Transfer dana
investasi pemerintah
yang dikelola PIP ke SMI di 2015 digolongkan sebagai suntikan
modal sebesar
IDR18trilyun (berkaitan dengan transfer aset), dengan tambahan
suntikan modal
sebesar IDR2trilyun. Suntikan modal tiap tahun mencerminkan
komitmen percepatan
pembangunan infrastruktur melalui berbagai skema pembiayaan.
Modal disetor juga
mendukun tingkat kepercayaan sektor swasta atas SMI. Fitch
mengharapkan SMI
untuk kembali menyuntik modal sebesar IDR4,16trilyun sebelum
akhir 2016. Fitch
akan memonitor transformasi SMI menjadi institusi pembiayaan
infrastruktur dan,
bergantung pada komitmen dari pemerintah pusat, ini bisa
berdampak positif
terhadap atribut.
Atribut Status Hukum dinilai Menengah: SMI merupakan satu dari
lima BUMN di
Indonesia yang bertanggung-jawab langsung kepada Kemenkeu.
Pemerintah
merencanakan SMI untuk berfungsi sebagai bank infrastruktur,
yang berhak akan
insentif pajak tertentu dan bergantung pada peraturan OJK.
Resiko Potensial: Fitch menilai bahwa resiko untuk pemegang
obligasi SMI cukup
jelas dalam kondisi ekonomi yang sulit, mengingat konsentrasi
pinjaman di
Indonesia. Penilaian rekam jejak kualitas aset perusahaan hanya
dimungkinkan
dalam jangka menengah, ketika buku pinjaman telah bertumbuh dan
karena sebagian
besar dari pinjaman jatuh tempo SMI telah diperpanjang dalam
empat tahun
terakhir.
Pembiayaan Infrastuktur: SMI telah fokus untuk meningkatkan
pinjaman pada
proyek-proyek infrastruktur, dengan total pinjaman yang
diberikan naik ke
IDR19,7triyun di 2015 dari IDR6,6trilyun di tahun sebelumnya.
Sebagian besar
kenaikan berasal dari pinjaman yang ditransfer dari PIP.
Proyeksi dari SMI
mengindikasikan bahwa pinjaman akan meningkat sekitar IDR
103trilyun di akhir
2021. Sumber utama dari penghasilan adalah pendapatan bunga-baik
dari pinjaman
maupun hasil investasi dari aset liquidnya. Pendapatan bunga
akan meningkat
seiring SMI meningkatkan kegiatan pembiayaannya.
Leverage yang Meningkat: Peraturan membatasi SMI leverage hingga
10x dari
permodalan, meskipun manajemen mengatakan untuk membatasi hutang
sebesar 3x dari
permodalan. SMI mempunyai pinjaman subordinasi sebesar
IDR2,4trilyun kepada PT
Indonesia Infrastructure Finance. Pinjaman diberikan kepada IIF
melalui
pemerintah dan SMI, dari Asian Development Bank dan World Bank.
Untuk mendukung
pertumbuhan pinjaman SMI kemungkinan akan meningkatkan utangnya
sekitar
IDR92,7trilyun pada akhir 2021, yang mana masih dalam batas
yang telah
dikemukakan.
SENSITIVITAS PERINGKAT
Fitch akan memonitor peranan SMI sebagai institusi pembiayaan
infrastruktur dan
mengkaji apabila hal ini akan meningkatkan integrasi dengan
pemerintah di masa
depan, yang bisa berdampak positif pada peringkat nasionalnya.
Kontak:
Analis Utama (Peringkat Nasional)
Priscilla Tjitra
Associate Direktur
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Ketua Komite
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Catatan: Peringkat Nasional Fitch menggambarkan ukuran relatif
atas kredibilitas
entitas yang diperingkat di negara-negara yang memiliki
peringkat sovereign
relatif rendah dan ada kebutuhan untuk dilakukan pemeringkatan
dimaksud.
Peringkat terbaik di suatu negara adalah 'AAA' dan peringkat
lainnya
menggambarkan tingkat risiko relatif terhadap peringkat 'AAA'.
Peringkat
nasional dirancang untuk digunakan oleh sebagian besar investor
lokal di pasar
lokal dan diidentifikasi dengan menggunakan tambahan tanda
sesuai dengan negara
masing-masing. Sebagai contoh 'AAA(idn)' untuk Peringkat
Nasional di Indonesia.
Karenanya, peringkat ini tidak dapat dibandingkan secara
internasional.
Informasi tambahan tersedia di www.fitchratings.com. Peringkat
tersebut diatas
telah diminta, atau atas nama, emiten, dan oleh karena itu,
Fitch telah
memperoleh kompensasi atas pemeringkatan tersebut.
Solicitation Status
Setiap peringkat yang disebutkan dalam Rating Action Commentary
(RAC) dari mana
report ini diakses adalah permintaan dari penerbit surat
berharga atau entitas
yang bertindak atas nama penerbit surat berharga ("Solicited -
Sell Side"). Oleh
karena itu, Fitch memperoleh kompensasi untuk penyediaan
peringkat.
Solicitation status yang diberikan berlaku efektif pada tanggal
RAC
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
