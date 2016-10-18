(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kemper
Corporation's
(Kemper) holding company ratings, including the senior debt
rating at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of Kemper's
operating subsidiaries at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
ratings follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kemper's property/casualty (P/C) ratings reflect a recent
deterioration in
earnings, solid balance sheet strength, and sufficient debt
servicing
capability. The ratings also consider the company's more
volatile earnings
profile caused by natural catastrophe exposures. Kemper has a
strong business
profile that is consistent with the company's IFS rating. The
company has a
midsize competitive position and competes with several
considerably larger
personal lines insurers. In addition, Kemper has announced
underwriting and
claims initiatives aimed at improving profitability over the
next several years.
Kemper's life/health segment (United Insurance Co. of America
and its
subsidiaries) ratings reflect its continued stable underlying
earnings, solid
capitalization, and effective niche in the home service market,
albeit a
slow-growth market. The group has been a steady source of
capital for Kemper,
with dividend capacity to support parent objectives. Fitch views
United's
ratings as limited by its small size and scale relative to
larger, national
peers.
Kemper reported deterioration in P/C segment operating earnings
in the first
half of 2016 (1H16) as results for Alliance United Group
(Alliance United),
acquired in 2015, were pressured by increased frequency and
severity trends.
Consolidated net operating income declined to $4 million in
1H16, down from
$28.5 million in the prior year.
Kemper reported a GAAP mid-year 2016 calendar-year combined
ratio that increased
to 109.0%, up from 103.7 in 1H15. Calendar-year underwriting
results
deteriorated largely as the result of increased losses at
Alliance United along
with higher incurred catastrophe losses. Kemper reported
catastrophe losses of
$86.6 million (10.8% of earned premium) in 1H16, due primarily
to two hailstorms
in Texas, up from $45.7 (7.2% of earned premium) million in the
prior year.
Capitalization at the P/C operating company level scored
'Strong' on Fitch's
proprietary capital model, Prism, based on year-end 2015 data,
which is
considered consistent with Kemper's 'A-' IFS rating. Other
measures of capital
strength also suggest Kemper is strongly capitalized. NAIC
risk-based capital
(RBC) for Kemper's legacy P/C subsidiaries was 322% of the
company action level
at year-end 2015. RBC for Kemper's lead life insurance company,
United Insurance
Co. of America, was approximately 359% at year-end 2015.
Financial leverage at June 30, 2016 was 29.7% and remains within
median
guidelines for the current rating category. GAAP fixed-charge
coverage dropped
to 1.0x in 1H16 and 2.6x for full-year 2015, largely due to
depressed earnings
during the year.
During 2016, Kemper's operating subsidiaries are permitted to
pay approximately
$154 million in dividends to the parent without prior regulatory
approval, which
would cover Kemper's 2016 interest expense by approximately
3.5x.
Life/Health segment underlying profitability remains strong and
stable, with a
return on total adjusted capital of 20% in 1H16. In 3Q16, Kemper
will take a $50
million after-tax charge related to enhancements to its life
insurance claim
procedures, involving cross-referencing life insurance policies
against the
Social Security Death Master File and other databases. Kemper
mentioned in its
recent strategic investor call that it is expecting a $3
million-$3.5 million
annual impact on future earnings over the near term as a result
of changing the
practice going forward.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of Trinity Universal
Insurance Co. and
Kemper's holding company ratings include:
--Sustained underwriting profit;
--GAAP fixed charge coverage at or above 7x.
--Maintaining a Prism score of at least 'strong'.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of Trinity Universal
Insurance Co.
include:
--Statutory fixed charge coverage below 3.5x;
--A combined ratio above 106% for a sustained period;
--Deterioration in capitalization with a P/C Prism capital model
score below
'strong';
--RBC for the P/C entities below 200%;
--Financial leverage ratio that exceeds 30%.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade for the United Insurance
Co. and its
subsidiaries include:
--Sustained strong profitability with positive movement in
Trinity Universal
Insurance Co. ratings.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade for the United Insurance
Co. and its
subsidiaries include:
--A decline in RBC below 300% of the company action level;
--A sustained decline in profitability resulting in a return on
capital below
5%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Kemper
--IDR at 'BBB';
--$359 million senior notes 6% due 2017 at 'BBB-';
--$248 million senior notes 4.35% due 2025 at 'BBB-';
--$225 million credit facility at 'BBB-';
--$144 million subordinated notes due 2054 at 'BB'.
Trinity Universal Insurance Co.
United Insurance Co. of America
Union National Life Insurance Co.
Reliable Life Insurance Co.
--IFS rating at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Property/Casualty Insurance)
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Primary Analyst (Life Insurance)
Jamie R. Tucker, CPA
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7856
Secondary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey A. Mohrenweiser, FSA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013304
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001