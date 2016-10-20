(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of StanCorp Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) at 'A-' and
the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of its subsidiaries, Standard
Insurance Company
and Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, at 'A'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SFG's ratings reflect its strong competitive position in the
group life and
disability market, improved operating performance, strong
capitalization and
moderate financial leverage. The ratings also consider the
intense competitive
landscape and challenging macroeconomic conditions, including
persistently low
interest rates and somewhat soft wage growth.
The ratings consider SFG's status as a wholly owned subsidiary
of Meiji Yasuda
Life Insurance Company (MYL). MYL's IFS rating ('A'/Outlook
Negative) is capped
by Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR ('A'/Outlook Negative)
and is one notch
below its unconstrained IFS rating of 'A+'. Following its
acquisition by MYL,
Fitch upgraded SFG's IDR, notching it based upon its new
parent's unconstrained
rating and considering its enhanced financial and capital
resources. In the
event of a downgrade of the Japan sovereign, Fitch would
consider rating SFG one
notch above MYL, due to its lack of direct exposure to Japan.
Fitch views SFG as
a 'Very Important' subsidiary within the MYL enterprise.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that, while SFG faces
economic
headwinds, including the prolonged low interest rate
environment, its
profitability will continue to support the current rating.
Despite soft wage
growth, premium growth reflects solid persistency, rate actions
and strong
sales.
SFG's ratings are supported by its solid balance sheet
fundamentals,
demonstrated by its strong risk adjusted capitalization and
reasonable financial
leverage. Total adjusted capital (TAC) was fairly flat in 1H16,
and Fitch
estimates the company's RBC ratio was 403%, down modestly from
412% at year-end
2015, but above its stated target of 300%. SFG's PRISM capital
model score was
'Very Strong' in 2015, which exceeds the current rating level.
Financial
leverage remained moderate at 19% as of Dec. 31, 2015.
SFG reported $324 million in pre-tax operating income for 2015,
an 8% increase
from 2014, as more favorable claims experience and higher
premiums offset
increased operating expenses and higher commissions and bonuses.
The company's
group benefit ratio continued its improving trend in 2015,
falling to 77% from
78% and 79% in 2014 and 2013, respectively. SFG's asset
management segment adds
diversification to its core employee benefits segment and has
become
increasingly significant over time. In 1H16, statutory return on
TAC of 13.9%
was down moderately compared with the prior year period, as
premium growth was
more than offset by increased expenses.
While SFG has moderately increased its credit risk in recent
years, the quality
of its bond portfolio is in line with the life insurance
industry. SFG's below
investment grade bonds represent 43% of TAC as of 1H16, while
'BBB' bonds
comprise 34% of total bonds, up from 28% and 25%, respectively
as of year-end
201l. The company's risky assets ratio of 49% compares favorably
to the
industry's 80% in 2015, driven by its lack of exposure to
Schedule BA assets and
minimal unaffiliated common stock holdings.
SFG's investment portfolio is overweight commercial mortgage
loans, which
comprised 41% of its cash and invested assets as of 1H16,
approximately four
times the industry average. Fitch considers a higher commercial
mortgage
allocation to be complementary to SFG's long-duration and stable
liability
structure. The company enforces tight underwriting standards and
its fairly
diversified portfolio has performed well over recent years.
However, Fitch views
the company's concentration in this asset class and its
increased liquidity risk
relative to publicly traded bonds as a credit concern.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SFG's holding company ratings are somewhat constrained by MYL's
ratings, which
are capped by Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A'. Given
that MYL's
ratings have a Negative Outlook, an upgrade of SFG is unlikely
in the near term.
Conversely, if MYL's ratings were downgraded by more than one
notch, based on
its own credit quality, or deterioration in Japan's sovereign
rating, SFG's
ratings will also likely be lowered in conjunction with its
parent. As a 'Very
Important' subsidiary, SFG could also be downgraded below the
group rating if
its standalone assessment is downgraded by three or more
notches.
Fitch has affirmed the following with a Stable Outlook
StanCorp Financial Corp.
--IDR at 'A-';
--$250 million 5.000% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2022 at 'BBB+';
--60-year $253 million junior subordinated debt due June 1, 2067
at 'BBB-'.
Standard Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Standard Life Insurance Co. of New York
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jamie R. Tucker, CPA
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7856
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013464
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
