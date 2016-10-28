(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Czestochowa's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Positive. The IDR affirmation reflects Fitch's view that Czestochowa will continue to maintain a moderate debt burden, a favourable debt structure as well as strong liquidity and prudent management practices. The ratings also take into account indirect risk resulting from Czestochowa's hospital, which may require support from the city's budget over the medium term. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Czestochowa may perform better than the majority of 'BBB' peers in debt ratios over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS In its base case scenario, Fitch expects Czestochowa to continue demonstrating healthy operating performance in 2016-2018. We estimate an operating balance of PLN80m-PLN90m per year or 8% of operating revenue (2010-2015 average: PLN66m and 7.4%). This will be underpinned by the city authorities' continued cost control measures and tax revenue increase, supported by projected growth of the national economy. As with other municipalities in Poland, Czestochowa launched a central government "Family 500+" programme in April 2016. Although the flow of funds from the central government, inflating both the city's revenue and spending, will be neutral for the operating balance, ratios such as operating and current margins, as well as debt-to-current revenue between 2016 and 2015 will not be comparable. Fitch projects Czestochowa's investments in 2016-2018 could total PLN600m - on average 15% of annual total expenditure - similar to 2010-2015 levels, as the city is beginning to roll out investments under the 2014-2020 EU budget. However, similar to previous years, Fitch expects the city to finance the majority of its capex from the current balance, available cash resources and non-returnable investment grants available to Polish local and regional governments, which will limit Czestochowa's recourse to debt. Czestochowa has a moderate debt burden and lower appetite for new debt than its peers. Therefore in the medium term Fitch expects the city's debt in relation to current revenue to further decline and to stabilise at close to 40% (2012: 51%, and expected 42% at end-2016). Fitch also projects that in 2016-2018 the city's debt servicing (principal and interest) will be 60% of the operating balance and the debt/current balance is likely to be six to seven years, well below the city's final debt maturity of 15 years. The city's contingent liabilities of PLN100m at end-2015, of which around 60% relate to the debt of self-supported municipal companies and therefore do not put pressure on the city's budget. However, the city's hospital (PLN40m of debt at end-2015) may require further financial assistance from the city's budget through loss coverage, guarantees or loans in the medium term. The size of this support should be limited relative to the city's budget, at below 0.5% of operating revenue. Fitch views the city's management practices as a supportive rating factor, which we expect to continue. This includes the city authorities' proactive approach focused on creating conducive conditions for business development in the city and attracting new investors. The city's prudent budgetary and financial policy should help ensure healthy operating performance despite persistent pressure on operating expenditure. Fitch expects the city's tax revenue to continue to grow in 2016-2018, supported by forecast GDP growth of 3.2% per year. Czestochowa's local tax base is well-diversified, but is weaker than cities that are the capitals of regions in Poland. GDP per capita in 2014 (latest available data) for the Czestochowski sub-region, which includes Czestochowa and surrounding villages, was 84.7% of the national average. We estimate the city's wealth indicators are on a par with the national average, as Czestochowa is the strongest area in the sub-region. The location of two special economic zones within the city is a supportive factor for the development of the local economy. Fitch assesses the regulatory regime for Polish LRGs as neutral. LRGs' activities and financial statements are closely monitored and reviewed by the central administration. Disclosure in the LRGs' accounts is more than adequate. The main revenue sources such as income tax revenue, transfers and subsidies from the central government are centrally distributed according to a legally defined formula, which limits the central government's scope for discretion. Local tax rates such as the real estate tax, which some LRGs are entitled to collect, are capped by the state. This makes LRGs reliant to some extent on decisions made by the central government and limits their revenue-raising flexibility. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade may result from debt being maintained at moderate levels and a sound operating balance translating into debt payback of about six years on a sustained basis. Contact: Primary Analyst Maurycy Michalski Director +48 22 330 67 01 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Magdalena Mikolajczak Analyst +48 22 338 62 85 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 