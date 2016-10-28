(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhstan's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB' with
a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Kazakhstan's senior unsecured
foreign currency
bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB'. The Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'BBB+' and
the Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kazakhstan's 'BBB' Long-Term IDRs reflect the following key
rating drivers:-
The economy is gradually adjusting to a significant shock caused
by lower oil
prices and weaker demand in key trading partners. Economic
growth is resuming
and the erosion of the strong sovereign balance sheet, which
underpins the
ratings, is slowing. The banking sector is a significant
weakness compared with
peers.
Greater exchange rate flexibility is supporting the adjustment
of the balance of
payments, with official reserves rising USD3.5bn over the first
nine months of
2016, to USD31.4bn. The current account deficit is forecast to
narrow to 2.3% of
GDP in 2016, from 3.2% in 2015, and will be fully financed by
net foreign direct
investment inflows. Rising oil and metals prices are forecast to
return the
current account to a small surplus in 2017. Increasing sovereign
net foreign
assets (forecast at 62% of GDP at end-2016; 'BBB' median 2.6%)
and bank
deleveraging will offset the rise in net external debt of the
non-bank private
sector caused by the financing of energy projects. This in turn
will reduce net
external debt to a forecast 13.7% of GDP at end-2018, compared
with a forecast
20% at end-2016 and a forecast peer median of 0%.
Lower spending will reduce the IMF-defined general government
deficit (which
includes off-balance sheet spending) to a forecast 4.7% of GDP
from a 16-year
high of 6.9% in 2015. The deficit on the Republican budget is
also projected to
narrow to 2% of GDP in 2016 from 2.2% in 2015. The budget was
revised in
September with spending increased to take advantage of
above-target revenues
stemming from higher-than-planned oil prices and improved
collection of non-oil
revenues.
The new 2017-2019 fiscal plan (based on an oil price of USD35/b;
Kazakhstan
export crude) assumes a gradual narrowing of the deficit on the
Republican
budget to 1% of GDP by 2019, based on keeping spending growth
below nominal GDP
growth and the unwinding of stimulus spending. No new
revenue-raising measures
are proposed with the government instead planning to improve the
tax
administration and adjust tax exemptions. Fitch expects the
general government
deficit to narrow to 2.4% of GDP by 2018, based on our higher
oil price
assumptions.
Government savings are large, with assets of the National Fund
of the Republic
of Kazakhstan (NFRK), a fiscal reserve fund, at USD64.4bn (49%
of
Fitch-projected 2016 GDP) at end-September. Fitch expects a
modest drawdown of
the NFRK over the forecast period to end-2018 for deficit
financing. General
government debt is projected at 19.6% of GDP at end-2016,
compared with a peer
median of 40.3%. Fitch expects it to drop to 15.9% at end-2018
due to high
nominal GDP growth and exchange rate appreciation (around 45% of
debt is foreign
currency-denominated).
The banking sector is a credit weakness with a Fitch Banking
System Indicator of
'b'. Headline NPLs have been stable during the year, at 7.9% of
total loans at
end-September. However, there are significant volumes of lightly
provisioned
restructured/distressed loans on most banks' balance sheets.
Further
asset-quality deterioration risks stem from foreign currency
loans, currently
classified as performing, that were mostly provided to unhedged
borrowers.
Government capital injections into the sector are possible, but
are unlikely to
be large relative to the sovereign's capacity to support the
sector.
Economic growth is set to pick up modestly from 0.4%
year-on-year in the first
three quarters of 2016. Lower real incomes, tougher credit
conditions, a weak
external environment, falling oil production and the adjustment
to the external
shock have depressed growth, with government capex and
agricultural output
providing the main positive dynamic. Growth is forecast to rise
to 2% in 2017 as
production at the Kashagan oil field is ramped up, new mining
projects come on
stream and private consumption picks up. Large investment in the
energy sector
will support medium- term growth. Nonetheless, average growth
for 2016-2018 of
1.9% will be well below the average of the previous decade
(5.6%) and the 2.9%
peer median.
Official intervention in the exchange rate market is declining
and the monetary
policy framework is gaining credibility. However, still high
dollarisation
(58.3% at end-September versus a 'BBB' median of 36%) highlights
weak confidence
in the currency and continues to hamper the transmission
mechanism. Inflation
should fall to high single digits by end-2016 as the impact of
the devaluation
drops out, from 16.6% in September, but will stay at a five-year
average (to
end-2016) of 7.9%, compared with a 2.7% peer median.
Governance indicators are well below the peer median,
particularly for voice and
accountability, based on World Bank rankings. Independent
observers believe that
the president retains his popularity despite the economic
downturn. A cabinet
reshuffle in September, at which a new Prime Minster was
appointed, is not
expected to lead to policy changes.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Kazakhstan a score equivalent to
a rating of
'BBB-' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Public Finances: +1 notch, to reflect large government savings
in the NFRK.
- External Finances: +1 notch, to reflect high sovereign
external assets.
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect the weak condition
of the banking
sector.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
- Policy mismanagement or prolonged low oil prices leading to a
further
weakening in the sovereign external balance sheet.
- Materialisation of significant contingent liabilities from the
banking sector
on the sovereign balance sheet.
The following factors, individually or collectively, could
result in positive
rating action:
- A sustained recovery in external and fiscal buffers.
- Steps to reduce the vulnerability of the public finances to
future oil price
shocks, for example, by reducing the non-oil deficit.
- A sustained recovery in the economy supported by substantial
improvements in
the business climate and governance and greater diversification.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Brent crude is forecast to average USD42/b in 2016, USD45/b in
2017 and USD55/b
in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013986
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001