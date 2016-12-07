(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on the
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of The British Land
Company PLC to
Positive from Stable. The agency has affirmed the Long-Term IDR
at 'BBB+', the
Short-Term IDR at 'F2' and the senior unsecured rating at 'A-'.
The Outlook reflects the continuing positive steps management
has been taking to
improve the business. At March 2016 (FYE16), occupancy levels
exceeded 98%,
while the remaining lease terms averaged 9.0 years to break
(10.2 years to
expiry). The office and residential portfolio is concentrated on
prime areas of
London with a diverse and robust tenant base. In addition, the
company has
further improved key credit metrics. At FYE16, the loan/value
ratio (LTV)
excluding joint ventures (JVs) stood at 34% while net
debt/EBITDA was 7.8x.
EBITDA net interest cover (NIC) was a sound 4.2x and the average
maturity of
debt was a long 8.1 years.
With the completion of its key development programme, Fitch
expects British Land
to focus on further reducing debt levels through disposal
proceeds, while
generating stable rental income. This should allow it to
effectively manage the
currently uncertain property market in London and the UK. Fitch
stress tests
indicate that the company can withstand a substantial shock
without jeopardising
its current rating position. Nevertheless, the timing of a
potential upgrade is
uncertain given the hesitancy of property markets.
Fitch focuses its analysis on the statutory reported group basis
excluding any
non-recourse activities (Hercules Unit Trust, consolidated from
February 2014).
EBITDA is calculated adding regular dividend income from JVs and
other
non-recourse interests.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sound Financial Position: The LTV decrease largely reflects a
reduction in net
debt, as well as an increase in asset values. The company
benefits from strong
liquidity with undrawn committed facilities exceeding GBP1.0bn,
as well as
unrestricted cash of around GBP80m (FYE16). This is sufficient
to cover
commitments through 2020. Under our base case, we expect British
Land to further
reduce the LTV by FYE17, maintaining stable levels thereafter as
the company
manages its development programme in the current uncertain
property markets.
Stable Revenues From Quality Tenants: High occupancy levels,
long leases, and a
robust and diverse tenant base are key rating strengths. No
single occupier
accounts for more than 6% of total contracted rent, which
provides significant
security of income and enhances property values.
Active Portfolio Management: British Land has continued to
reshape its property
portfolio, expanding office space in the West End and the City
of London, while
reducing the Retail & Leisure segment, particularly single-let
superstores. Each
division now accounts for about half of the portfolio. Since
March 2016, British
Land exchanged or disposed of GBP690m of non-core Retail assets,
including the
Debenhams flagship store on Oxford Street for GBP400m (post EU
referendum), as
well as GBP79m of superstores.
Cautious Project Development: British Land has finished its
"2010 Development
Programme". Given the uncertain post-Brexit economy, management
is taking a
cautious approach to development, having recently scaled back
the near-term
pipeline.
British Land's committed development equates to 5% of the
portfolio value on a
total cost basis, which mainly comprises the large 100 Liverpool
Street project.
The most significant medium-term project is Canada Water, a 5.5m
sq ft mixed-use
development in partnership with the London Borough of Southwark.
This long-term
scheme is only in the pre-submission phase, which gives the
company flexibility
over the project. British Land has effective risk management
policies in place
and a good history of delivering projects.
Market Uncertainty: Economic uncertainty since the EU referendum
is affecting
the property market. British Land and other London-focused real
estate
investment trusts (REITs) reported a slight drop in property
values at end-1H16
- the first since 2009 - with a marginal uptick in vacancies.
British Land,
nevertheless, is in a sound position to manage Brexit's possible
repercussions.
Low LTVs, high occupancy, good liquidity and flexibility in the
pipeline provide
the company with defensive measures against economic volatility.
In addition,
its focus on prime areas in the deeply liquid London market
should ensure demand
remains sound.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
British Land is in a strong position relative to many peer
REITs. While it is
less geographically diverse than Atrium and Unibail-Rodamco, its
office and
residential portfolio is concentrated in prime areas of London,
which feature
high demand and strong clients. The retail portfolio, which is
spread across the
UK, provides business and geographical diversification. Compared
to most
European REITs, British Land's average remaining lease terms of
9.0 years are
long, as is the average debt maturity of 8.1 years (FYE16). The
LTV, at 34%, and
net debt/EBITDA of 7.8x are lower than the sector averages and
we expect these
levels to further reduce by FYE17.
No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment
aspects impact
the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Rental income based on actual contracted rents, adjusted for
3% of expiring
leases not renewed and 1% tenants default
- Stable dividends from JVs
- Capex based on committed total development spend
- Cash settlement of the 2017 GBP400m convertible bond
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Clarity or indications of stabilisation in the London property
markets
- Proportional consolidated LTV below 40% on a sustained basis
- Fitch-adjusted group EBITDA NIC above 3.0x on a sustained
basis
- Fitch-adjusted net debt/EBITDA (including dividends from joint
ventures) below
8.0x on a sustained basis
- Improved asset diversification, reducing the exposure to
cyclicality in the
London office market
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Fitch-adjusted group LTV above 50% and proportionally
consolidated LTV above
55% on a sustained basis
- Unencumbered asset cover below 2.0x or material deterioration
in the
unencumbered asset pool quality
- Fitch-adjusted group EBITDA NIC below 2.0x on a sustained
basis
LIQUIDITY
Active Debt Management: During FY16, British Land raised and
refinanced GBP915m
of debt, including a GBP350m zero-coupon convertible bond
launched in June 2015.
The company also purchased GBP110m of 6.75% First Mortgage
Debenture Bonds due
2020. This activity has reduced the group's proportionally
consolidated weighted
average interest rate to 3.3% at FYE2016 from 3.8% in the
previous fiscal year.
Robust Liquidity: There are no significant maturities within one
year. While the
GBP400m convertible bond matures in FY18, liquidity is
sufficient to cover this
amount: available and undrawn committed facilities exceed
GBP1.0bn with
unrestricted cash of around GBP80m.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bram Cartmell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1874
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Diego Della Maggiore
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1791
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1244
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 06 December 2016
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
