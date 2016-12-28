(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 27 (Fitch) Fitch has assigned China Vanke
Co., Ltd.'s
(Vanke, BBB+/Stable) USD600m 3.95% senior notes due in 2019 a
final rating of
'BBB+'.
The notes are issued by Bestgain Real Estate Lyra Limited and
guaranteed by
Vanke Real Estate (Hong Kong) Company Ltd (Vanke HK), a wholly
owned subsidiary
of Vanke. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt
of documents
conforming to information already received. The final rating is
in line with the
expected rating assigned on 15 December 2016.
Vanke's ratings are supported by its maintenance of a healthy
financial profile
even as contracted sales increased by CAGR of 22% since 2007 to
reach CNY261bn
in 2015. The company continues to be China's largest homebuilder
by sales. Its
EBITDA margin improved to 24.9% in 1H16 from 22.6% in 2015 and
22.0% in 2014,
while its churn rate, as measured by contracted sales to gross
debt,
strengthened to 3.0x in 2015 from 2.9x in 2014. Leverage, as
measured by net
debt to adjusted inventory, remained very low at 8.2% in 1H16
compared with
peers in the industry.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Business, Financial Profile: Fitch expects Vanke to
maintain its
leadership in the Chinese homebuilding market, where sales
volume is sustainable
at the current level due to firm demand from first-time
homebuyers and
upgraders. Vanke's operational advantages from its scale, strong
execution
ability and healthy financial profile give it flexibility to
control business
risks in the highly competitive and cyclical Chinese
homebuilding market. These
factors support the Stable Outlook on the ratings.
Healthy Cash-Flow Generation: Improved recovery of sales
proceeds and margins
support Vanke's superior cash-flow generation. Vanke's
sales-proceeds recovery
rate is one of the highest in the industry - the rate increased
to around 95% in
2015 from 90% in 2014 and 86% in 2013. EBITDA margin improved to
24.9% in 1H16
from at 22.6% in 2015 and 22.0% in 2014. Fitch expects Vanke to
maintain the
current sales-proceeds recovery rate and margin in next 24
months.
Superior Churn, Low Leverage: Fitch expects Vanke to stay with
its high-turnover
model, with the ratio of contracted sales to total debt
sustained above 2x, and
leverage sustained below 20% over the next 24 months. Leverage
improved to 8.2%
in 1H16 from 12.6% in 2015. This level remains very low relative
to
investment-grade-rated peers, and comparable with Vanke's
average leverage of
12.9% between 2011 and 2013.
Increased Corporate Actions: Fitch will continue to monitor the
progress of the
company's restructuring plan, particularly when the new
shareholder starts to
exert significant influence on Vanke's operations. Fitch will
evaluate the
impact of these developments on management's focus on the
company's operation,
and the sustainability of the company's business and financial
profile. Fitch
believes that the evolving shareholder structure has not yet had
material impact
on the operation of Vanke, based on 1H16 performance and
contracted sales in the
year to date.
Falling Funding Cost: Vanke reduced its average funding cost in
2015 to 6.5%
from 7%-8% in 2014 because the proportion of bank loans and
bonds with lower
interest costs increased to 70% of total debt from 56.8%
previously. Vanke's
funding cost is still higher than the 3%-6% for other Chinese
homebuilders rated
in the 'BBB' category (those rated 'BBB-', 'BBB' and 'BBB+'),
which are mostly
state-owned enterprises that enjoy cheaper funding. Vanke's
shareholders are
more fragmented, with the largest shareholder holding 25.4% of
the company, and
the majority of its shareholders are not state-linked.
Sector Risks Constrain Ratings: Fitch views the global property
sector as highly
cyclical. In addition, the Chinese homebuilding market continues
to be policy
and regulation driven, with the government aiming to maintain
affordable housing
prices for the general public and to curb speculative demand.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by gross floor area to increase by 0%-7% over
2016-2018;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by
0%-3% over
2016-2018;
- EBITDA margin of 20%-22% in 2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Unfavourable changes to China's regulations or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales; or
- Decline in EBITDA margin to below 20% (1H16: 24.9%;); or
- Increase in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over a
sustained period
(1H16: 8.2%); or
- Contracted sales/total debt remaining below 1.75x over a
sustained period
(1H16: 3.0x); or
- Deviation from its current focus on mass-market housing
business and
operational model
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12 to 18 months
due to the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks
in the Chinese
property sector
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 April 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
