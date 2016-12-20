(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Pacific
LifeCorp (PLC) and certain of its subsidiaries, including
Pacific Life Insurance
Company (PLIC). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PLC's ratings are based on the company's diverse business
profile, very strong
statutory capitalization, good liquidity and solid investment
performance.
Somewhat offsetting these positives are the company's high total
financing and
commitments (TFC) ratio, above-average variable annuity (VA)
exposure and
moderate earnings.
PLC has diversified its product portfolio by further reducing
its exposure to
legacy VAs with aggressive riders and increasing its emphasis on
fixed annuities
(FA), investment-only VAs and indexed universal life (IUL)
products. Business
diversification has also been enhanced by growth in its aircraft
leasing
subsidiary, Aviation Capital Group (ACG), and its reinsurance
subsidiary,
Pacific Life Re Limited.
Fitch views PLC's capitalization as very strong based on its RBC
ratio of 632%
and Prism capital model score of 'Very Strong' at year-end 2015.
The company's
total adjusted capital (TAC) totaled $9 billion at Sept. 30,
2016, which
represents a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of
7.5% driven
primarily by earnings and unrealized capital gains. Asset
leverage remains
relatively modest at 14x as of Sept. 30, 2016, given PLC's
product profile.
PLC's financial leverage remains within rating expectations at
19% as of Sept.
30, 2016.
While PLC's capital is exposed to equity market volatility
related to its VA
business, the company has taken steps over the years to reduce
volatility. PLC
modified the profile of its VA book by discontinuing sales of
products with
aggressive guarantee features while enhancing its hedging
program. The company
also reinsures a portion of its base VA contracts and contract
guarantees to
third party reinsurers and its captive subsidiary, Pacific
Annuity Reinsurance
Company.
Fitch views PLC's earnings profile as moderate and in line with
rating
guidelines at the current level. The company's earnings remain
subject to market
volatility and low interest rates remain a modest drag on
returns. Fitch expects
near-term earnings growth to be constrained by hedging costs and
lower
investment yields. GAAP ROE is expected to remain in the 7%-9%
range. Through
the first nine months of 2016, PLC reported GAAP net operating
income of $539
million and operating ROE of 7.4%. Interest coverage calculated
on a pre-tax
operating income basis was modest at 8.4x for the period.
Fitch views PLC's asset risk as modest demonstrated by its
high-quality fixed
income investments and minimal equity and Schedule BA assets.
This is somewhat
offset by its above-average exposure to corporate bonds rated
'BBB', which makes
it susceptible to credit migration in a market downturn. PLC
also has an
above-average allocation to commercial mortgage loans, which
Fitch views as well
managed. We expect investment losses to remain modest and
manageable in context
of PLC's capitalization and earnings.
Fitch views PLC's future financial flexibility as somewhat
constrained given the
company's limited access to external equity capital and modest
organic statutory
earnings generation prospects. However, the company has
demonstrated an ability
to access the debt markets through the issuance of surplus notes
and senior debt
issuances.
PLC's TFC ratio is high relative to peers, primarily driven by
the
capital-intensive profile of ACG. Fitch expects the company's
total financing
and commitments (TFC) ratio to remain in the 1.0X range over the
near term. ACG
debt is non-recourse to PLC. PLIC's statutory carrying value of
ACG was $1.8
billion at year-end 2015. Fitch views ACG's aircraft leasing
business as well
managed and related risks are captured in Fitch's ratings.
Fitch views PLIC's ownership of ACG as a concentrated exposure
to an entity with
a stand-alone credit profile of 'BBB-'. PLIC's current 100%
ownership of ACG's
equity represents a meaningful portion of the insurance
company's equity base.
PLC announced that it is considering a partial public listing of
ACG primarily
intended to give ACG access to additional capital to execute its
growth
strategy. While the magnitude of the offering remains unknown,
PLC has publicly
stated that it intends to retain a majority equity stake in ACG
after the IPO
and that ACG will remain an important component within PLC's
diversified
portfolio of businesses. The current ratings on both ACG and PLC
implicitly
assume that PLC would provide a modest level of support if
necessary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--Deterioration in Prism capital model score below 'Very
Strong';
--Higher leverage, such as financial leverage ratio at or above
30% or TFC above
1.4x;
--Significant earnings and capital volatility, such as a 10% or
more drop in
TAC;
--Losses or rapid growth at aircraft leasing subsidiary.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Decline in TFC ratio to 1x or below;
--Decline in financial leverage below 20%;
--Sustained improvement in operating performance as evidenced by
an increase in
GAAP interest coverage ratios to near 10x;
--Continued reduction in exposure to legacy blocks of VA
contracts with enhanced
rider benefits.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Pacific LifeCorp
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--$450 million 6% senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 6.6% senior notes due 2033 at 'BBB+';
--$500 million 5.125% senior notes due 2043 at 'BBB+'.
Pacific Life Insurance Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--$150 million 7.9% surplus notes due 2023 at 'A-';
--$676 million 9.25% surplus notes due 2039 at 'A-';
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Pacific Life & Annuity Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Pacific Life Re Limited
--IFS at 'A+'.
Pacific Life Funding, LLC
--Funding agreement-backed note program at 'A+'.
Pacific Life Global Funding
--Funding agreement-backed note program at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doug L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016798
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
