(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous
Community of Madrid's (Madrid) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has
also affirmed
the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The ratings on the
senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects Madrid's still weak fiscal performance,
high direct
debt, but also a strong economy that is supportive of the
ratings. The Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the region's fiscal
performance will
gradually improve and that the regional economy will remain
strong, despite an
expected rise of direct debt to 180%-190% of current revenue by
2017 from 180%
in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operating Performance Expected to Improve
The regional government has rolled over the 2016 budget for 2017
and the 2017
regional draft budget approval will be given once the central
government has
communicated its final allocations for 2017.
Fitch expects the region's operating performance to have
improved in 2016 and to
continue this trend in 2017, with an operating margin of 3%-4%
(-1.1% at
end-2015). This is based on expected average operating revenue
growth of 4.2%,
stemming from national economic recovery and a large revenue
settlement from the
funding system corresponding to previous years' revenue.
Operating expenditure
is likely to have grown by a slower 1%-2% in 2016, after one-off
health spending
of around EUR250m in 2015.
Madrid's current weak fiscal performance is attributed to the
current funding
system to which the region is a net contributor. This results in
its funding per
capita being 10% below the average of the other 14 regions under
the common
regime. The funding system for Spanish regional governments is
likely to be
reviewed over the medium term but Fitch does not factor in its
projections a
change of the system.
Strong Regional Economy Recovering
Madrid has a strong economic profile, with a GDP per capita
36.7% above Spain's
average in 2015. It is the main political, administrative and
economic centre in
Spain (BBB+/F2/Stable). Its strong economy is also illustrated
by a
higher-than-average employment rate of 53.6% in 3Q16 versus
48.1% nationally.
Madrid's economy is recovering as GDP grew 3.9% yoy in 2015 to
an estimated
nominal EUR203bn. Madrid created a cumulative 10.4% more jobs
between December
2013 and November 2016, after having shed 9.4% jobs between
December 2008 and
December 2013, reflecting the economic recovery underway in the
region.
Rising Direct Debt
Madrid's direct debt grew significantly in 2015 to EUR26.9bn or
180.1% of
current revenue, (EUR24.2bn or 170.6% in 2014) and Fitch
estimates this to have
grown further in 2016 to EUR28bn-EUR29bn, or 180%-185% of
current revenues. Debt
servicing-to-current revenue is expected to have slightly
declined from 26% in
2015.
Overall debt repayments for the next three years are EUR7.2bn,
or 27% of
outstanding direct debt at end-2015. However, this is mitigated
by Madrid's
strong access to external liquidity.
Strong Access to External Liquidity
Madrid has strong access to capital and commercial markets to
fund its annual
deficit, even during adverse periods. Consequently, it is one of
the few Spanish
regional governments rated by Fitch that had not applied to the
Regional
Liquidity Fund state support mechanism until 2014.
The central government's introduction in 2015 of the Fondo de
Facilidad
Financiera zero interest rate loans for regional governments
that complied with
stability goals helped ease Madrid's commercial debt financing
in 2016.
Nevertheless, Madrid has funded a larger proportion of its
annual deficit
through capital market debt and bank loans bearing moderate
interest rates
averaging 1.54% and with a long amortisation period. In 2017,
Madrid's debt
redemption and budgetary needs will continue to be funded from
capital markets
and banks.
Adherence to Fiscal Targets
The President of the regional government formed following the
May 2015
elections, Ms. Cristina Cifuentes, will continue with the fiscal
policy with a
strong intention to comply with fiscal targets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative operating balance in 2016 would automatically result
in a negative
rating action. Direct debt structurally exceeding 200% of
current revenue could
also trigger a negative rating action.
The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government reports
a consistently
positive current balance and if direct debt to current revenue
declines on a
sustained basis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
Spanish
autonomous communities over the medium term, in particular,
through liquidity
mechanisms.
Discussion on the regional financial system is ongoing in Spain,
and changes are
in prospect over the medium term. However, Fitch does not factor
such changes
into Madrid's IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made an adjustment to the official accounts to make
Madrid comparable
internationally for analyses purposes:
-Negative cash in 2014 and 2015 from cash, liquid deposits,
sinking fund was
re-classified to short-term direct debt
