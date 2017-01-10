(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'A+'
ratings to four new
senior notes issued by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) and
its wholly owned
finance subsidiary Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC)
totalling
USD2.5 billion. The offerings include Euro1.1 billion of senior
unsecured notes
issued by BRK and USD1.3 billion of senior notes issued by
(BHFC) which are
fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the parent.
The proceeds of the note issuances from BRK will be used to
refinance USD1.1
billion of 1.9% senior notes maturing this month. The proceeds
from the BHFC
notes will be used to refinance USD1.05 billion of floating rate
senior notes
that also mature this month.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BRK's consolidated financial leverage ratio was 27% as of Sept.
30, 2016 and
this ratio is not expected to change, since the issuance is
essentially
refinancing maturing debt. Further, this level of financial
leverage would not
trigger any rating sensitivities; however, BRK is approaching
Fitch's limits on
financial leverage and interest coverage. Consequently, a
material acquisition
funded with significant amounts of debt would place downward
pressure on BRK's
ratings.
Consolidated interest coverage in the first nine months of 2016
was 7.5x
excluding realized investment gains and losses on derivatives,
which is below
Fitch's expectations of 12x for companies at BRK's rating level.
An alternate
calculation of interest coverage, excluding railroad, utilities
and energy, was
13.6x in the first nine months of 2016 and is consistent with
the current rating
category.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade
include:
--Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance
subsidiaries (National
Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no longer consistent with
the current 'AA+'
rating. Measures of credit quality include Fitch's judgment of
capitalization, a
total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5x, net
leverage (excluding
affiliated investments) over 3.5x or a sharp and persistent
reduction in
underwriting profits.
--A consolidated run-rate debt/total capital ratio that exceeds
30% or a
run-rate debt/total capital ratio from the holding company,
insurance and
finance operations (including debt issued or guaranteed by the
holding company)
that exceeds 25%.
--Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure such as
in its equity
index put derivative portfolio.
--Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash
below USD10 billion
or approximately 5x consolidated interest expense.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A commitment to lower debt/tangible capital ratios attributed
to the holding
company, insurance and finance operations. Fitch believes that
this would likely
require the scaling back of the finance operations.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
--Euro550 million 0.250% senior notes due January 2021 at 'A+';
--Euro550 million 0.625% senior notes due January 2023 at 'A+.
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC)
--USD950 million floating rate senior notes due January 2019 at
'A+';
--USD350 million floating rate senior notes due January 2020 at
'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60601
Secondary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Committee Chairperson
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Relevant Rating Committee: July 18, 2016.
Although BRK's General Reinsurance Corp. subsidiary participated
directly in the
rating process, BRK did not participate other than through the
medium of its
public disclosure.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology - Effective May 17, 2016 to Sept.
15, 2016 (pub. 17
May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001