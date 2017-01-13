(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Poland's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'
with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Poland's senior unsecured foreign-
and
local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AA-' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR
and Local
Currency IDR have been affirmed at 'F2' and 'F1', respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Poland's 'A-' ratings are supported by its solid macro
fundamentals, including a
healthy banking system and sound monetary framework. Government
debt (53% of
GDP) is in line with the 'A' peers' median (52%) but weakened
policy
predictability since the 2015 political transition poses risks
to the debt
trajectory. Net external debt (31% of GDP in 2016) is high
relative to the
peers' median (-12%). GDP per capita has remained lower than
peers, despite
relatively strong GDP growth in recent years.
Policy predictability and the political climate have
deteriorated, adding to
downside risks to Fitch's economic and fiscal forecasts. In
2016, the government
implemented unorthodox measures, including a tax on banks, a cut
in the
retirement age (from 4Q17) and fiscal relaxation, despite high
GDP growth. A
number of reforms have led to tensions in the country and
criticisms from
abroad, including by the European Commission. The most recent
example of
increased political polarisation was the row over the vote of
the 2017 budget in
December, which opposition has described as illegal and has
triggered large
demonstrations.
Fitch expects GDP growth will accelerate to 3.0% in 2017 and
3.2% in 2018 from
2.7% in 2016. Demand will benefit from acceleration in EU funds'
disbursements,
the fall in the unemployment rate (5.7% in October 2016 from
7.4% a year ago)
and the ramp up in family 500+ social transfers. Uncertainties
over demand from
Poland's main trade partners in the EU (80% of total exports)
and the potential
negative impact of increased economic policy uncertainty and
domestic political
tensions on investment are the main risks to the outlook.
The agency expects the government deficit will be 3.0% of GDP in
2017, up from
an estimated 2.5% in 2016. The fall in 2016 one-off revenue
(0.5% of GDP) will
only be partially offset by stronger tax income and increased
EU-fund related
government investment will add to spending. Slower than expected
GDP growth and
weaker predictability of fiscal policy are the main risks that
could lead to a
higher deficit. Fitch's forecasts assume the 3% of GDP EU
deficit criterion will
remain a strong fiscal anchor. The country exited the EDP in
2015 following
sustained fiscal consolidation and reopening it would damage
policy credibility
and potentially result in financial sanctions via reduced
disbursement of EU
funds.
According to Fitch's debt dynamics analysis, government debt
should peak at
54.6% of GDP in 2017 from an estimated 53% in 2016 and stabilise
close to that
level. This assumes some fiscal tightening after 2017, GDP
growth slightly
higher than 3%, a recovery in price growth towards 2.5% and a
gradual increase
in interest rates. Key risks to the debt trajectory are a
failure to tighten
fiscal policy in the medium term and exchange rate deprecation,
with the share
of foreign currency in central government debt at 34% in
November 2016.
The risk of a full conversion of CHF mortgage loans at a high
cost for the banks
has largely abated. The latest bill on CHF loans envisages
compensation for the
exchange rate spread charged to customers. The cost, although
relatively high (a
one-off PLN9.3bn according to the estimate by the Polish
Financial Stability
Authority, or lower if various amendments are made to the
projects, versus
PLN12.8bn for banks' profits in 2015), in Fitch's view would
remain manageable
for the banks. The banking system is well capitalised (17.6% as
of September
2016), liquid and profitable, and the government has a material
and growing
ownership interest in it. In 2016, banks' profits were affected
by the new tax
on assets.
Fitch expects the current account to have improved slightly, to
-0.4% of GDP in
2016 from -0.6% in 2015 and -2.1% in 2014. This reflects
primarily a stronger
trade balance (based on data for the first three quarters of
2016). From 2017,
the trade surplus will be affected by higher oil prices,
stronger consumption,
increased investment and lower global trade. This will lead to a
rising current
account deficit. Improved capital inflows from EU funds should
support a gradual
decline in net external debt, to 28.6% of GDP by 2018 from 31.4%
in 2016.
GDP per capita is still well below peers, although high GDP
growth in recent
years and economic integration within the EU have supported
income convergence
towards the EU average. Income per capita on a at purchasing
power parity basis
is closer to the peers' median. World Bank governance indicators
are in line
with the 'A' rated peers' median.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Poland a score equivalent to a
rating of A on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect the high net external
debt relative to
the peers.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
could, individually or collectively, trigger negative rating
action:
- Any sign that the relevance of the 3% of GDP EU deficit
criteria weakens as a
fiscal anchor, or failure to tighten fiscal policy in order to
stabilise the
debt-GDP ratio in the medium term.
- Weaker macro-economic policy framework potentially resulting
in a
deterioration in the investment climate, macro instability and
lower GDP growth.
The following risk factors could individually or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action:
- Continued high GDP growth that supports income convergence
towards the 'A'
category median.
- Continued reduction in external debt ratio supported by
stronger current
account balances and
non-debt capital inflows.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that economies in the eurozone, Poland's main
economic partners,
will grow 1.4% in 2017 and 2018, from 1.6% in 2016.
