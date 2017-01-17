(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KA Finanz
AG's (KF)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are part of a review of Fitch-rated eurozone
institutions in
wind-down.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) AND SENIOR DEBT
KF's Long- and Short-Term IDRs, senior debt ratings, Support
Rating, and SRF
reflect Fitch's assessment of the high likelihood that support
for KF would be
made available by the Republic of Austria (AA+/Stable/F1+), if
required. Our
assessment is driven primarily by KF's state ownership,
significant
state-guaranteed funding and the reasonable flexibility
available to Austria to
support KF. The government has stated that it intends to remain
KF's sole
shareholder until the bank's wind-down is completed.
Fitch believes that the Austrian government's propensity to
provide capital or
funding support to KF would remain high, even if substantial
additional capital
is required. This could be the case, for example, if KF posts
large credit
losses following an accelerated wind-down or asset disposal.
However, this is not our base case expectation as we believe
that its orderly
wind-down will progress as planned, without requiring
recapitalisation from the
state.
As a regulated bank, KF would be subject to the EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD), which together with the Single
Resolution Mechanism
(SRM), could require KF to take resolution measures including
senior creditor
bail-in instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support. The BRRD and
its bail-in tool were fully implemented into Austrian law on 1
January 2015.
Nonetheless, we believe that the effectiveness of bail-in would
be limited as it
would predominantly hit the state as owner and funding guarantor
and only more
moderately third-party creditors.
Austria's approach to KF's wind-down plan was clearly formulated
at an early
stage and has been consistently implemented. Under reasonable
stress
assumptions, we expect KF to incur only manageable losses
commensurate with its
loss absorption capacity.
Similar to other monoline public-sector lenders, we view KF's
high concentration
on single exposures as the main potential source of large,
unexpected losses.
However, concentration has been declining rapidly, which makes
the risk of large
single losses increasingly manageable.
Since 2009, KF has received EUR2.2bn of state support net of
guarantee fees paid
to the government, including EUR1bn in 2011 following
Greece-driven losses, and
a EUR350m contribution in 2013 to ensure compliance with Basel
III regulations
while actively reducing risk-weighted assets via asset
disposals. At end-1H16
KF's common equity Tier 1 ratio was 16.9% and its total capital
ratio 20.7%.
Beside KF's state ownership, our assumption that Austria will
remain committed
to supporting KF is underpinned by state guarantees covering a
large share of
KF's funding. These were substantially increased after the
implementation of
BRRD. KF has EUR1bn of guaranteed five-year notes outstanding,
and the maximum
volume that it can draw under its guaranteed commercial paper
(CP) programme is
EUR3.5bn. Assuming full utilisation of the CP programme, these
funding
guarantees are the equivalent of around one-third of KF's total
end-1H16
liabilities.
This extensive guaranteed funding significantly mitigates KF's
refinancing risk,
both directly and indirectly by raising confidence, especially
among
unguaranteed creditors. However, adverse market developments
obliging KF to
increase durably its usage of guaranteed funding could erode its
loss absorption
capacity due to the relatively high cost of state guarantees.
We do not assign a Viability Rating to KF because due to its
wind-down status,
it would not be viable without external support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated lower Tier 2 notes maturing between 2021 and
2031 have been
affirmed at 'B' to reflect our analysis of the risks of
non-performance and loss
severity in the absence of a VR or alternative anchor rating.
While the notes
are performing, the 'B' factors in the lack of financial
flexibility for
subordinated debt, which could be bailed in if additional state
support is
required to accompany KF's orderly wind-down under the BRRD.
We derive the lower Tier 2 debt rating by stressing profit
forecast and credit
exposures of KF and similar issuers and comparing their related
potential losses
with their respective available capital buffers to determine and
compare the
potential need for extraordinary state support.
STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
The EUR1bn guaranteed senior notes' long-term rating of 'AA+'
and the EUR3.5bn
guaranteed CP programme's short-term rating of 'F1+' reflect the
state
guarantees supporting the notes and the programme as we believe
that Austria
will honour its guarantees in full even in a scenario in which a
resolution of
KF would trigger a bail-in of senior unsecured creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
KF's ratings are primarily sensitive to Austria's propensity and
ability to
provide support. The latter is unlikely to diminish materially
as long as the
sovereign rating remains in the 'AA' category and we do not
expect a change in
Austria's propensity to provide support based on KF's current
wind-down plan.
The ratings are also sensitive to large single credit losses
that may
necessitate a capital injection from the state, increasing the
risk of senior
unsecured creditor bail-in under BRRD.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
If KF's capital ratios and ability to absorb large losses from
single borrower
defaults improves significantly as its wind-down progresses,
this could create
upside for the lower Tier 2 notes' rating. However, this
potential will be low
in the medium term as the large guarantee fees to be paid to the
state will
prevent capitalisation from materially strengthening. Downside
arises from the
risk of the notes being bailed-in if new state aid is required.
A bail-in would
likely result in high loss severity, which could trigger a
downgrade to 'CC' or
'C'.
STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
The ratings of the EUR1bn government-guaranteed senior notes and
the EUR3.5bn
state-guaranteed CP programme have the same sensitivities as the
sovereign's
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
KA Finanz AG (KF)
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Long-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
State-guaranteed Long-term senior unsecured note (XS1270771006):
affirmed at
'AA+'
State-guaranteed commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated tier 2 debt (XS0257275098, AT0000441209,
XS0185015541, XS0144772927
and XS0255270380): affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krista Davies
Director
+44 203 350 1579
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1323
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
