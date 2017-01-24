(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 23 (Fitch) Member countries of the
Association of Southeast
Asian Nations [ASEAN) have made slow and uneven progress toward
regional
banking-sector integration. Further moves are likely to remain
gradual, and full
regional financial integration looks like a very distant goal,
says Fitch
Ratings.
Lower restrictions on cross-border bank ownership would provide
some
undercapitalised banking systems with a wider pool of investors,
and could
support policymakers' efforts at sector consolidation in some
countries. Foreign
capital could also support growth in large markets with low -
but rising -
banking penetration, such as the Philippines and Indonesia. We
would also expect
increased cross-border ownership to support access to the latest
risk-management
systems and financial technology ('fintech'), and drive
governance improvements
in the long term. Meanwhile, ASEAN's stronger banks would gain
opportunities for
expansion.
The ASEAN banking integration framework (ABIF), endorsed in
December 2014,
envisions qualified ASEAN banks being eventually allowed to
operate freely in
the region. However, the ABIF recognises that some banking
systems are more
ready to open up than others, and that greater integration could
allow financial
risks to spill across borders if the right regulatory
institutions are not in
place. The ABIF's timeline sets out that the ASEAN-5 (Indonesia,
Malaysia, the
Philippines, Singapore and Thailand) should each have at least
one bilateral
ABIF agreement in place by 2018 that allows selected banks
access to each
other's market, and that all ASEAN countries should have one
deal near
completion by 2020.
Bilateral deals have been slow to get off the ground. Malaysia
and Indonesia
have signed an ABIF agreement and others are being negotiated,
but the bigger
moves toward regional financial liberalisation well be happening
outside of the
ABIF framework.
Vietnam is the country most likely to open up its banking sector
further in the
near term. Vietnam's prime minister recently suggested that the
ceiling on
foreign ownership of banks will be raised this year - it is
currently capped at
30%.
Pressure to allow greater foreign investment stems from
recapitalisation needs.
Vietnamese banks' capital buffers are thin, and will come under
more pressure
over the next two years as Basel II is phased in.
However, it is very unlikely that limits will be raised
sufficiently to allow
foreign control of large state-owned banks. This will continue
to act as a
deterrent to some investors. It will also limit potential
improvements in bank
governance.
The Philippines has taken the biggest steps toward
banking-sector
liberalisation, removing the cap on foreign ownership of banks
in 2014. The
larger Philippine banks have sufficient access to capital and
have little
immediate need to sell major stakes to foreign investors, but
foreign banks have
established their own subsidiaries and branches in the country.
Entry by foreign
banks is likely to support investment and economic growth in the
near term by
helping to fund much-needed infrastructure investment.
Indonesia is pursuing bilateral ABIF deals, but it also serves
as an
illustration that ASEAN might not always move toward financial
liberalisation.
Foreign ownership of most Indonesian banks was capped at 40% in
2012. The move
in part reflected political pressure for the large and growing
market to be
reserved for domestic banks, but Indonesian banks were also in
far less need of
capital than they were when the foreign ownership limit was
raised to 99% in
1999.
Further moves toward financial liberalisation in ASEAN will
depend on the
pressures facing each system, and will be sensitive to changes
in the political
climate. Meanwhile, ASEAN's policy of non-interference and lack
of strong
central authority, as well as caution over the potential risks
attached to rapid
financial liberalisation, are likely to result in slow progress
on the ABIF.]
Contact:
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Tamma Febrian
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7237
Elaine Koh
Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7239
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
