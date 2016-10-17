UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 17 Italian banks:
* Shares in Banco Popolare rise more than 4 percent after a delayed opening in the wake of shareholder approval of a planned merger with Banca Popolare di Milano
* Shareholders in BPM approved the merger on Saturday, overcoming opposition from a group of retired employee-shareholders
* Shares in Banca Popolare di Milano rise 1 percent at open Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts