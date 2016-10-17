Oct 17 Italian banks:

* Shares in Banco Popolare rise more than 4 percent after a delayed opening in the wake of shareholder approval of a planned merger with Banca Popolare di Milano

* Shareholders in BPM approved the merger on Saturday, overcoming opposition from a group of retired employee-shareholders

* Shares in Banca Popolare di Milano rise 1 percent at open Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)