BRIEF-Activist investor elliott says welcomes the opportunity to participate in alliance trust buyback
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
Dec 12 French asset manager Amundi:
* CFO Nicolas Calcoen says targets return on investment of around 10 percent within three years in Pioneer acquisition
* CFO says to keep dividend policy of at least 65 percent of net result before integration costs
* CEO Yves Perrier says Amundi-Pioneer will continue to be a big investor in Italian government debt
* CEO says will keep Pioneer's U.S. assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.