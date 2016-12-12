Dec 12 French asset manager Amundi:

* CFO Nicolas Calcoen says targets return on investment of around 10 percent within three years in Pioneer acquisition

* CFO says to keep dividend policy of at least 65 percent of net result before integration costs

* CEO Yves Perrier says Amundi-Pioneer will continue to be a big investor in Italian government debt

* CEO says will keep Pioneer's U.S. assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)