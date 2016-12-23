UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena banking foundation says:
* Has cut stake in the troubled lender to 0.1 percent in recent days from 0.7 percent previously
* The recent sales of shares in the bank allow the foundation to avoid potential negative impacts on the foundation's resources Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts