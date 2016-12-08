BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp's independent directors send letter to Stilwell Group - SEC filing
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
** Dow Jones Industrial Average sees new record, on track for 5th straight week of gains
** Although still 2 trading days to go, rolling 5-week gain currently 9.3 pct, 4th best over past 5 years; DJI rallied 10.2 pct over 5 weeks from mid-Feb to Mid-Mar this year and 9.8 pct and 13.6 pct late-Sept-early Nov 2011
** Advance to new highs now confirmed by DJ Transports which finally exceeded its Nov 2014 peak; S&P 500 and Russell 2000 also at record highs
** DJI advance since election day close led by Goldman Sachs ; shares have contributed 30 pct of DJI's 1217 pt thrust
** 23 DJI constituents higher, 7 down; losers from tech, staples, and health care. Apple down, while Johnson & Johnson biggest drag
** Like SPX, DJI has decisively broken above a multi-year resistance line. Chart: reut.rs/2hogzCP
** Should lead to further run, although weekly RSI now most overbought since May 2013
** That said, 4 of 5 worst DJI declines (>10pct) since 2007 came with clear RSI divergence; a condition which is not yet present
** As long as 19200 contains back and fill, advance can continue; based on SPX targeting 2400, DJI could rise toward 21000
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Bitfury, a U.S. infrastructure provider of bitcoin and private blockchains, announced on Thursday that Credit China FinTech Holdings Ltd has invested $30 million in the company.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (IFR) - While cheap valuations have put Mexico back on bond investors' radar, the country's borrowers are far from ready to jump in, due to unease over US trade policies and soaring funding costs.