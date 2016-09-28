UPDATE 3-Oil slides as strong U.S. drilling activity weakens deal to cut output
* U.S. rig count rises to highest since Nov. 2015 - Baker Hughes
Sept 27 Canadian government:
* Approves proposed Petronas LNG plant in British Columbia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* U.S. rig count rises to highest since Nov. 2015 - Baker Hughes
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.
BERLIN, Jan 30 Russian gas exporter Gazprom aims to build on its record sales to Europe in 2016, helped by the expansion of its German subsidiary Wingas, a board member of the subsidiary told Reuters in an interview.