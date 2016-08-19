BRIEF-BORALEX ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM
* SAYS COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 19 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$558.8 million ($17.66 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6360 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAYS COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Monday to posting the names of approximately 100 U.S. military members online and exhorting his Twitter followers to kill them in an effort to support Islamic State.
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.