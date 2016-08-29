UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 29 MBK Co Ltd :
* Says alliance with Taiwan-based firm THUNDER POWER, which is an electric car manufacturer
* Says two entities will cooperate on sales tie-up of electric vehicles in Japan, introduction of Japanese auto parts company, advice of financing in Japan, etc
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Vaph5i
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources