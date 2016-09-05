BRIEF-QBE Insurance says not in discussions with Allianz or any other buyer
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
Sept 5 Daoming Optics&Chemical Co Ltd :
* Says it signs an agreement to buy a 100 percent stake in a Changzhou-based new material firm and other assets including a plot of land and building
* Says transaction amount is no more than 410 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TshHS4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless