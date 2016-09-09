Sept 9 Nomura Research Institute :

* Says it will issue 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen with a term of 10 years

* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Interest rate is 0.25 percent

* Maturity on Sep. 16, 2026

* Proceeds will be used to acquire properties and equipment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7nO351

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)