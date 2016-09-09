Sept 9 Western Securities Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue up to 726,848,101 shares, instead of 838,670,886 shares, of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share to its existing shareholders

* Shareholders are eligible to purchase up to 2.6 new shares, instead of 3 new shares, for every 10 shares they hold

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EtQYOl

