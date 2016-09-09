BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees year ago
Sept 9 Western Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue up to 726,848,101 shares, instead of 838,670,886 shares, of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share to its existing shareholders
* Shareholders are eligible to purchase up to 2.6 new shares, instead of 3 new shares, for every 10 shares they hold
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EtQYOl
PARIS, Jan 30 French energy sector unions have called for a strike in the gas and electricity sector to protest wage freezes in the sector for 2017, CGT trade union said in a statement on Monday.
* Union Bank of India Ltd - seeks members' nod for issue of shares on preferential basis to government of India (GOI) upto INR 1.80 billion