Sept 16 Hareon Solar Technology :

* Says it will use 49 million yuan to set up a JV in Tianjin with Concord New Energy Group Limited

* Says the JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan will be engaged in production, sale and related services of new energy products

* Says it will hold 49 percent stake in the JV

