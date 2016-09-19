Sept 19 Zoneco Group Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling shareholder, a investment development center, cuts stake in co to 37.44 percent down from 45.76 percent

* Says a Beijing-based asset management firm raises stake in co to 8.32 percent ups from 0 percent, and becomes the second major shareholder of the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SQ6Vhp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)