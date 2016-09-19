UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 19 Zoneco Group Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling shareholder, a investment development center, cuts stake in co to 37.44 percent down from 45.76 percent
* Says a Beijing-based asset management firm raises stake in co to 8.32 percent ups from 0 percent, and becomes the second major shareholder of the co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SQ6Vhp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources