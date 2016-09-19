Sept 19 Zhejiang Shengyang Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy stakes in two tech firms for a combined 805.0 million yuan ($120.68 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 457.2 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cMyGA3

