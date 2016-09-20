Sept 20 COFCO Tunhe Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.7 billion yuan ($254.88 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says share trade to resume on Sept 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cO4Dtj; bit.ly/2cjtbIs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6699 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)