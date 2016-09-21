Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 21 Nsfocus Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it to inject capital of 5 million yuan in its Beijing-based unit and the unit to invest the 5 million yuan in a Beijing-based information technology firm
* Says the unit to hold 10 percent stake in the target firm after investment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3sb2VZ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)