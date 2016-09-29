Sept 29 Tianjin Pengling Rubber Hose :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 10 percent to 12.4 percent, or to be 93 million yuan to 95 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 84.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qvY2uX

