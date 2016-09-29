Sept 29 Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to buy 51 percent stake in new energy firm for 1.0 billion yuan ($150.08 million)

* Says share trade to resume on September 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2d7STmx

