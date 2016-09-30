Sept 30 NS Solutions Corp :

* Says the co NSSOL to buy Network Value Components Co Ltd (NVC) via share exchange with effective date on Jan. 1, 2017

* Says one ordinary share of NVC can be exchanged to 1.82 ordinary share of NSSOL

* Says NVC will delist on Dec. 28

