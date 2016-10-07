Oct 7 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 9 Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge with Nat Games Co Ltd, with merger rate of 1:50.1100000 between the company and Nat Games

* Says 125.3 million new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of March 6, 2017 and registered date of March 8, 2017

Source text: goo.gl/PCB1lJ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)