Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 9 Co Ltd :
* Says it will merge with Nat Games Co Ltd, with merger rate of 1:50.1100000 between the company and Nat Games
* Says 125.3 million new shares will be issued for the merger
* Says expected merger effective date of March 6, 2017 and registered date of March 8, 2017
Source text: goo.gl/PCB1lJ
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability