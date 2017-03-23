BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 bln rupees
* Approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rzekBw) Further company coverage:
March 23 Adimmune Corp:
* Says no dividend for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xdmvy6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Simulations plus reports record preliminary revenues for third quarter FY2017
LONDON, June 15 A Roche breast cancer drug at the centre of a prolonged pricing row in Britain will now be paid for routinely, following a discount deal between the company and the National Health Service, the country's cost watchdog said on Thursday.