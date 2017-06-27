(Repeats correction issued earlier on Tuesday; Corrects year in
first bullet to 2017 from 2016 after company corrects statement)
June 26 Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:
* As of 5:30 p.m. on 26 June 2017, Pallinghurst has
received valid acceptances in respect of 205,853,201 Gemfields
shares
* Together with Gemfields shares already held by co, this
represents about 75.18 pct of existing issued share capital of
Gemfields
* Offer is open for acceptances until 1:00 p.m. (London
Time) on 4 July 2017
