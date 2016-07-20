July 20 Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue new units via public offerings for 33.8 billion yen in total, with subscription period from July 21 to July 22, payment date on July 27 and transaction date on July 28

* Says it plans to issue new units via private placement for 926.9 million yen in total, with subscription date on Aug. 22 and payment date on Aug. 23

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3361

