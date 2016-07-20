UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 20 Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue new units via public offerings for 33.8 billion yen in total, with subscription period from July 21 to July 22, payment date on July 27 and transaction date on July 28
* Says it plans to issue new units via private placement for 926.9 million yen in total, with subscription date on Aug. 22 and payment date on Aug. 23
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3361
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources