UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 10 Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co., Ltd. :
* Says its shareholders, Liu Dequn with persons acting in concert, sold 3.67 percent stake in the co
* Says the shareholders are totally owning 35.55 percent stake in the co after the change
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/qWbx7l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources