Oct 12 Beijing Tongtech Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 138.2 percent to 166.6 percent, or to be 42 million yuan to 47 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 17.6 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired company is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bMyRWl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)