Oct 12 Nichirin Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 40 percent stake in a Spain-based brake hose maker, Hutchinson Nichirin Brake Hoses, S.L.(HNBH), at 6 million euro, on Oct. 31

* Says co will hold 70 percent stake in HNBH after acquisition, up from 30 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TDmaLs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)