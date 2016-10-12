UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 China Jialing Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says the co to list 95.3 percent stake and 27.8 million yuan worth creditor's rights in a Shanghai-based auto industrial company for sale, with listing price of no less than 94.1 million yuan
* Says its unit to list 4.7 percent stake in the target company for sale, with listing price of no less than 3.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6Et1WQ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources