Oct 12 China Jialing Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says the co to list 95.3 percent stake and 27.8 million yuan worth creditor's rights in a Shanghai-based auto industrial company for sale, with listing price of no less than 94.1 million yuan

* Says its unit to list 4.7 percent stake in the target company for sale, with listing price of no less than 3.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6Et1WQ

